Forgotten Superheroes of Science
- Annie Jump Cannon http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Annie_Jump_Cannon
Special Report
- Psychic Predictions 2014 The Rogues review how psychics fared in 2014
News Items
- The Science of God http://www.wsj.com/articles/eric-metaxas-science-increasingly-makes-the-case-for-god-1419544568
- Science 2015 http://phys.org/news/2015-01-year-science.html
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy First WTN of the year
Interview
- Interview wtih Tim Farley http://whatstheharm.net/
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science A new study finds that Americans purchase more food in the period following the holidays (January through March) than during the holiday season (Thanksgiving through New Year). http://foodpsychology.cornell.edu/OP/New_Years_Res-Illusions
- Item #2 Fiction A recent review finds that about 60% of skin infections presenting to medical care are caused by spider bites. http://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S004101011400600X
- Item #3 Science Researchers find that an existing drug increases the activity of brown fat, increasing resting metabolic rate by over 200 Calories per day. http://www.cell.com/cell-metabolism/abstract/S1550-4131(14)00560-9
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week '...man, once surrendering his reason, has no remaining guard against absurdities the most monstrous, and like a ship without a rudder, is the sport of every wind. With such persons, gullibility which they call faith, takes the helm from the hand of reason, and the mind becomes a wreck.' - Thomas Jefferson