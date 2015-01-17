Podcast #497 - January 17th, 2015
Guest Rogue: Cara Santa Maria
Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Edward Lorenz
Movie Review: The Imitation Game
News Items: Younger Dryas Extinction, Robot Poker, New Antibiotics
Special Report: Suicide and Depression
Who's That Noisy
Science or Fiction
News Items
- Younger Dryas Extinction http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/another-salvo-in-the-mammoth-extinction-controversy/
- Robot Poker http://motherboard.vice.com/read/this-robot-is-the-best-limit-texas-holdem-player-in-the-world?utm_source=mbtwitter
- New Antibiotics http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/antibiotic-resistance-and-new-antibiotics/
- Special Report Suicide and Depression
- Who's That Noisy Answer to Last Week: Sputnik
- Item #1 Science A large prospective study finds that lack of exercise is responsible for twice as many premature deaths as obesity. http://www.cam.ac.uk/research/news/lack-of-exercise-responsible-for-twice-as-many-deaths-as-obesity
- Item #2 Science For the first time scientists have been able to grow a human muscle in the lab that is capable of undergoing contraction like a normal muscle. http://www.pratt.duke.edu/news/first-contracting-human-muscle-grown-laboratory
- Item #3 Fiction Immunologists have completed phase III clinical testing on a universal flu vaccine that shows as much antibody potency as existing strain-specific vaccines. http://medicalxpress.com/news/2015-01-flu-universal-vaccine.html
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week “Does a man of sense run after every silly tale of hobgoblins or fairies, and canvass particularly the evidence? I never knew anyone, that examined and deliberated about nonsense who did not believe it before the end of his enquiries.” ― David Hume