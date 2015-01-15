Podcast #498 - January 24th, 2015
Forgotten Superheroes of Science
- Forgotten Superheroes of Science Rosalind Franklin (1920-1958) Pioneering Molecular Biologist
Special Report
- Edge Question Artificial Intelligence
News Items
- The Boy Who Didn’t Go to Heaven http://www.washingtonpost.com/blogs/style-blog/wp/2015/01/15/boy-who-came-back-from-heaven-going-back-to-publisher/
- Marketing Biofortified GMO http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/marketing-biofortified-gmos/
- Omniprocessor http://www.vice.com/en_ca/read/that-bill-gates-shit-water-machine-might-actually-change-the-world-185
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Space Shuttle landing gear
Questions and Emails
- Question #1: Deep Web Follow Up Jay answers multiple questions about the deep/dark web
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science Scientists have developed a smart keyboard that is self-powered and can identify users by their typing pattern. http://www.acs.org/content/acs/en/pressroom/presspacs/2015/acs-presspac-january-21-2015/smart-keyboard-cleans-and-powers-itself-and-can-tell-who-you-are.html
- Item #2 Fiction Analysis of the oldest fossil primate species indicates that the earliest primates lived underground. http://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2015-01/uof-nus012015.php
- Item #3 Science New research finds that wolves have as much social skill with their own species and with humans as do domestic dogs. http://www.sciencenewsline.com/articles/2015012020180083.html
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week 'From my experience let me say this: in today's world it is no bad thing for a politician to have had the benefit of a scientific background. And not only politicians. Those who work in industry, in commerce, in investment. Indeed, so important has it become that I believe we are right to make science a compulsory subject for all schoolchildren.' - Margaret Thatcher