Dear Skeptics, As I am working my way through your podcasts, if you have covered this I apologize. Clearly, I have forgotten my critical thinking courses I took in college. There is a subject called; Binaural beats. Though it sounds wonderful... that is just it, it sounds wonderful. Rather than try to describe and misrepresent it, I will defer to the plethora of info out there. if you google it... There are a couple of other names for it too. here are a couple of links web-us.com/thescience.htm www.pzizz.com www.centerpointe.com/ Christopher Lund United Social Agnostics

Aubrey de Grey

I have a suggestion for a topic. There is scientist by the name of Aubrey de Grey. His shtick is proclaiming that through the application of science we can extend human life by several thousand years. His ideas are an amalgam of nano-technology, molecular biology,

biomechanics, etc. He seems like such a nut that it amazes me that anyone takes him seriously. And yet he seems to be routinely written up in popular magazines such as Technology Review (MIT), and Fortune.



I do not know whether you would call what he preaches pseudo-science; he is different from your run of the mill crack-pot. But his ideas are so out there that he seems nuts. Any yet as I mentioned he gets a lot of popular press.



Mike Fattori



Review articles:

www.technologyreview.com/sens/



