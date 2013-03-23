Podcast #500 - February 7th, 2015
Guest Rogue: George Hrab
Forgotten Superheroes of Science
- Dr. Charles Drew Pioneer of Plasma Blood storage and the first large-scale blood banks (also African American)
News Items
- Scientific vs Public Opinion http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/the-gap-between-public-and-scientific-opinion/
- Ghost Gadgets http://www.engadget.com/2015/02/01/ghostark/?ncid=txtlnkusaolp00000602
- Conservapedia Disproves E=MC2 http://www.dailykos.com/story/2013/03/23/1196435/-Conservapedia-Disproves-E-mc#
- FDA Cracks Down on Supplements http://chronicle.com/blogs/ticker/appeals-court-upholds-need-for-scientific-evidence-of-disease-related-claims-for-food/93201
- Gravity Waves Update http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/gravity-waves-and-science-self-correction/
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Nosebo
The Dumbest Thing I Heard This Week
- The Dumbest Thing I Heard This Week http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/vaccine-debate-heats-up/
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science Scientists have discovered an organism that has not evolved detectably in over 2 billion years. http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2015/02/150203104131.htm
- Item #2 Science Step aside graphene – scientists have created a working transistor out of silicene, a one atom thick sheet of silicon. http://www.nature.com/news/graphene-s-cousin-silicene-makes-transistor-debut-1.16839
- Item #3 Fiction A ten year multi-hospital study finds that tracking and reporting surgical outcomes resulted in a 30% decrease in overall surgical complications. http://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2015-02/uomh-jki013015.php
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week “If you are searching for sacred knowledge and not just a palliative for your fears, then you will train yourself to be a good skeptic.” ― Ann Druyan