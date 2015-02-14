Podcast #501 - February 14th, 2015
SGU 500 House Party
Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Ada Lovelace
News Items: Making Better Steel, Lars Anderson Archery, Did Williams Lie?
Dumbest Thing of the Week: V-Steam
Jewie or Fiction
Science or Fiction
SGU 500 House Party
- SGU 500 Special Guests: Massimo Pigliucci Jon Blumenfeld Larry Fitzgerald Joe Novella Joshie Berger
Forgotten Superheroes of Science
- Ada Lovelace first computer programmer http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ada_Lovelace
News Items
- Lars Anderson Archery https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rDbqz_07dW4
- Making Better Steel http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/a-better-steel/
- Did Williams Lie? http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/did-williams-lie/
Dumbest Thing of the Week
- Gwyneth Paltrow 'The real golden ticket here is the Mugwort V-Steam. You sit on what is essentially a mini-throne, and a combination of infrared and mugwort steam cleanses your uterus, et al.”
- Best Thing of the Week Stephen Fry God video http://www.theguardian.com/culture/2015/feb/01/stephen-fry-god-evil-maniac-irish-tv
Jewie or Fiction
- Item #1 es is liggent - The traditional practice of having one chair in each set shorter than the others, which is generally reserved for non jews, so as to avoid handing wine to them and thus making it non kosher.
- Item #2 niddah - family purity laws concerning a woman during her period including the customary practice of wiping herself to examine the color of any discharge and having their husbands take the used wiping clothes, sold in all judaic stores, and stained panties to rabbis specializing in such matters. http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Niddah http://www.yoatzot.org/question.php?id=2395
- Item #3 shatnez - the current enforcement in all religious communities of the biblical prohibition to not combine wool and linen in clothing or even accessories http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Shatnez http://www.chabad.org/library/article_cdo/aid/679436/jewish/Shatnez-Free-Clothing.htm http://shatnez.n3.net/
- Item #4 chalitzah - the currently performed act in all religious communities of a sister in law removing a shoe from her brother in law and spitting at him to relieve him of the biblical obligation to enter into a levirate marriagehttp://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Halizahhttp://www.jpost.com/Israel-News/Jerusalem-rabbinical-court-refuses-to-let-widow-of-13-years-remarry-374371
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science In the year 500 BCE the estimated human population was 100,000,000. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/World_population_estimates
- Item #2 Fiction In the 20th century there were four 500 year floods of the Mississippi river. http://mvs-wc.mvs.usace.army.mil/papers/paper1/paper1.html
- Item #3 Science The Western Electric Model 500 telephone was the standard Bell System phone in North America from 1950 through 1984, and is the most common telephone ever produced. http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Model_500_telephone
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week “It is far better to grasp the universe as it really is than to persist in delusion, however satisfying and reassuring.” - Carl Sagan