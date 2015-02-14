Item #1 es is liggent - The traditional practice of having one chair in each set shorter than the others, which is generally reserved for non jews, so as to avoid handing wine to them and thus making it non kosher.

Item #2 niddah - family purity laws concerning a woman during her period including the customary practice of wiping herself to examine the color of any discharge and having their husbands take the used wiping clothes, sold in all judaic stores, and stained panties to rabbis specializing in such matters. http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Niddah http://www.yoatzot.org/question.php?id=2395

Item #3 shatnez - the current enforcement in all religious communities of the biblical prohibition to not combine wool and linen in clothing or even accessories http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Shatnez http://www.chabad.org/library/article_cdo/aid/679436/jewish/Shatnez-Free-Clothing.htm http://shatnez.n3.net/