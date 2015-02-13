Podcast #502 - February 21st, 2015
Guest Rogue: Jennifer Dixon
Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Katherine Johnson
News Items: Mammals vs Dinosaurs, Scott Adams on Science, METI Controversy, Anderson Cooper vs Dan Burton, DNA Barcoding of Herbs
Who's That Noisy
Dumbest Thing of the Week
Science or Fiction
Forgotten Superheroes of Science
- Katherine Johnson Space scientist and mathematician for NASA calculated the flight trajectory for the first American in space.
News Items
- Mammals vs Dinosaurs http://www.washingtonpost.com/news/morning-mix/wp/2015/02/13/meet-the-furry-jurassic-period-critters-that-outwitted-the-dinosaurs/
- Scott Adams on Science http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/scott-adams-on-science-and-nutrition/
- METI Controversy http://www.independent.co.uk/news/science/plan-to-broadcast-messages-to-alien-worlds-leaves-cosmologists-worrying-10042555.html
- Anderson Cooper Takes Down Dan Burton http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/anderson-cooper-takes-down-dan-burton/
- DNA Barcoding of Herbal Supplements http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/regulating-supplements/
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: bearded seal
Dumbest Thing of the Week
- Food Babe Dumbest statement of the week goes to the Food Babe: “There is just no acceptable level of any chemical to ingest, ever.”
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science Scientists carefully mapping the activity of the brain during speech find that Broca’s area, long thought to be responsible for speech output, is inactive during actual speech. http://www.hopkinsmedicine.org/news/media/releases/brocas_area_is_the_brains_scriptwriter_shaping_speech_study_finds
- Item #3 Science A recent study finds that women with mild knee osteoarthritis benefit from high impact jumping exercises without adverse effects on their knees. https://www.jyu.fi/en/news/archive/2013/12/tiedote-2013-12-17-15-08-35-566973
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week 'For a successful technology, reality must take precedence over public relations, for nature cannot be fooled.' - Richard Feynman, from the Rogers Commission report (Challenger explosion)