Podcast #503 - February 28th, 2015

Interview with Timothy Caulfield
Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Mary Anning
News Items: Marijuana Safety, Phantom Acupuncture, Liberal and Conservative Biases, Bladderwort Genome
Dumbest Thing of the Week
Science or Fiction

Forgotten Superheroes of Science

  • Mary Anning Paleontologist who made significant early contributions to our understanding of prehistoric life and the history of the earth.

News Items

  • Marijuana Safety http://www.washingtonpost.com/blogs/wonkblog/wp/2015/02/23/marijuana-may-be-even-safer-than-previously-thought-researchers-say/?tid=rssfeed
  • Phantom Acupuncture http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/phantom-acupuncture/
  • Liberal and Conservative Biases http://www.psypost.org/2015/02/liberals-conservatives-anti-science-biases-study-finds-31626
  • Bladderwort Genome http://phys.org/news/2015-02-carnivorous-big-tiny-genome.html

  • Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Shepard's Tone

  • David Tredinnick http://www.theguardian.com/politics/2015/feb/25/astrology-help-nhs-claim-conservative-mp-david-tredinnick

  • Interview with Timothy Caulfield http://www.hli.ualberta.ca/People/TimothyCaulfield.aspx

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

  • Item #1 In Stockholm, wild rabbits are being culled and their corpses are being burned in a heating plant in central Sweden. http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/newstopics/howaboutthat/6316530/Stockholms-rabbits-burned-to-keep-Sweden-heated.html
  • Item #2 A Beverly Hills plastic surgeon used the waste from his patient’s liposuction to create biodiesel to fuel his SUV. http://topnews.us/content/21549-turning-liposuction-fat-fuel-gets-beverly-hills-doctor-trouble
  • Item #3 On the International Space Station, human waste is dried to reclaim moister, and the remains are burned to produce power for the station. http://www.space.com/22597-space-poop-astronaut-toilet-explained.html

  • Skeptical Quote of the Week 'There is not a discovery in science, however revolutionary, however sparkling with insight, that does not arise out of what went before.' - Isaac Asimov