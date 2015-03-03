Podcast #504 - March 7th, 2015
Guest Rogue: Alan Melikdjanian aka Captain Disillusion
Leonard Nimoy 1931-2015
Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Oswald Avery
News Items: Dress Color Hubbub, Ranking Websites by Factual Accuracy, Reverse Eyeball Evolution, Dawn at Ceres
Who's That Noisy
Dumbest Thing of the Week
Science or Fiction
Special Report
- Leonard Nimoy 1931-2015 http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Leonard_Nimoy
Forgotten Superheroes of Science
- Oswald Avery Jr physician and Medical Researcher was the first to identify DNA as the molecule of inheritance
News Items
- Dress Color Hubbub http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/what-color-is-this-dress-its-an-optical-illusion/
- Ranking Websites by Factual Accuracy http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/google-wants-to-ranks-websites-for-trustworthiness/
- Reverse Eyeball Solution http://www.theskepticsguide.org/scientists-propose-incorrect-origin-to-backwards-eye
- Dawn at Ceres http://news.nationalgeographic.com/news/2015/03/150302-black-hole-blast-biggest-science-galaxies-space/
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Iceberg
Dumbest Thing of the Week
- Antivaxxers Attack Jimmy Kimmel http://scienceblogs.com/insolence/2015/03/03/mike-adams-attacks-jimmy-kimmel-for-hate-speech/ and http://video.foxbusiness.com/v/4090424358001/jimmy-kimmel-doctors-create-vaccination-psa/?#sp=show-clips
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science A new genetic study of mice finds that fathers have a greater genetic influence on their offspring than mothers. http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2015/03/150302123253.htm
- Item #2 Science New research finds that regular consumption of peanuts is associated with a 23-38% decrease in cardiovascular mortality. http://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2015-03/vumc-vs030215.php
- Item #3 Fiction Field trials on a new GMO strain of wheat with increased photosynthesis demonstrate more than double increased yield from conventional wheat hybrids. http://www.asiaeu.com/science/spurring-production-of-a-sluggish-enzyme-for-crop-yields-h231587.html
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week 'Accepting death - by understanding that every life comes to an end, when time demands it. Loss of life is to be mourned, but only if the life was wasted.' (Spock to younger Spock in Yesteryear - STA)
Announcements
- NorthEast Conference on Science and Skepticism NECSS.org April 9-12 New York Keynote by Bill Nye
- TAM13 The Amazing Meeting July 16-19 Tropicana Hotel, Las Vegas
- Podcast Awards http://www.podcastawards.com/ SGU Nominated in Science category