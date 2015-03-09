Podcast #505 - March 14th, 2015
Interview with Kevin Folta
Interview with Marc Randazza-Libel Reform
Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Emmy Noether
News Items: Bright Spots on Ceres, Clinical Science, Gravity Lensing, Edison's Plans to Record the Dead
Who's That Noisy
Science or Fiction
Forgotten Superheroes of Science
- Emmy Noether Groundbreaking mathematician made significant contributions to Algebra and Theoretical Physics
News Items
- Bright Spots on Ceres http://www.bbc.com/news/science-environment-31754586
- Clinical Science http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/basic-science-should-inform-clinical-science/
- Gravity Lensing http://www.sci-tech-today.com/story.xhtml?story_id=0210016R22HF#
- Edison’s Plans to Record the Dead http://news.sky.com/story/1439374/edisons-lost-plan-to-record-voices-of-dead
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week:
Interview
- Interview with Kevin Folta http://www.theguardian.com/environment/2015/mar/09/gm-opponents-are-science-deniers
Interview
- Interview with Marc Randazza http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/libel-reform-in-the-us/
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science A new analysis finds that the Milky Way is 50% larger than previous estimates, and has a rippled or corrugated shape. http://news.rpi.edu/content/2015/03/09/rippling-milky-way-may-be-much-larger-previously-estimated
- Item #2 Fiction Recent estimates indicate that the Milky Way contains more stars than the rest of the local group combined. http://www.spaceanswers.com/deep-space/what-do-we-know-about-the-andromeda-galaxy/
- Item #3 Science Astronomers have discovered nine new dwarf galaxies orbiting the Milky Way. http://www.cam.ac.uk/research/news/welcome-to-the-neighbourhood-new-dwarf-galaxies-discovered-in-orbit-around-the-milky-way
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week 'All things must be examined, debated, investigated without exception and without regard for anyone's feelings…. We must run roughshod over all these ancient puerilities, overturn the barriers that reason never erected, give back to the arts and sciences the liberty that is so precious to them….' - Denis Diderot
