Podcast #507 - March 28th, 2015
Interview with Chris Patil of Mars One
Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Women of ENIAC
News Items: Titius-Bode Law and Exoplanets, Largest Asteroid Impact, Gold from Crap, FDA and Homeopathy
Your Questions and E-mails: Composting Follow Up
Dumbest Thing of the Week: Ted Cruz
Science or Fiction
Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Women of ENIAC
News Items: Titius-Bode Law and Exoplanets, Largest Asteroid Impact, Gold from Crap, FDA and Homeopathy
Your Questions and E-mails: Composting Follow Up
Dumbest Thing of the Week: Ted Cruz
Science or Fiction
Update Required To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin.
Forgotten Superheroes of Science
- Women of ENIAC The Team of 6 Women who were the first to program ENIAC, the first all electronic digital computer
News Items
- Titius-Bode Law and Exoplanets http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/titius-bode-law-and-exoplanets/ and http://www.slate.com/blogs/bad_astronomy/2015/03/25/jupiter_menace_gravity_may_have_wiped_out_early_inner_solar_system.html
- Largest Asteroid Impact http://www.theguardian.com/science/2015/mar/24/evidence-of-largest-asteroid-impact-zone-on-earth-found-in-australian-outback
- Gold from Crap http://www.theguardian.com/science/2015/mar/23/gold-in-faeces-worth-millions-save-environment
- FDA-Homeopathy http://www.fda.gov/Drugs/NewsEvents/ucm430539.htm
Questions and Emails
- Question #1. Composting Follow Up Various e-mails regarding composting
Dumbest Thing of the Week
- Ted Cruz http://thinkprogress.org/climate/2015/03/25/3638622/ted-cruz-is-like-galileo/
Interview
- Chris Patil Top 100 finalist for the Mars One project.
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science A 2014 systematic review finds that listening to Mozart, particularly Sonata for Two Pianos in D Major, K. 448, significantly reduced seizure frequency and epileptiform discharges on electroencephalogram in seizure patients. http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/24272274
- Item #2 Fiction Elvis Presley, a prolific song writer, penned more top 40 hits than any other artist. http://www.elvis.com.au/presley/interview_with_elvis_presley_october_28_1957.shtml
- Item #3 Science A 2012 study found that modern pop music has evolved over the last 50 years to an increasingly simplified palette of pitch transitions and timbre. In fact a great deal of modern pop music is based off the same four chord progressions. http://mtg.upf.edu/system/files/publications/srep00521.pdf
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week “I think the big mistake in schools is trying to teach children anything, and by using fear as the basic motivation. Fear of getting failing grades, fear of not staying with your class, etc. Interest can produce learning on a scale compared to fear as a nuclear explosion to a firecracker.” ― Stanley Kubrick