Podcast #508 - April 4th, 2015
Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Sandra Faber
News Items: Radio Bursts and Alien Signals, Peer-Review Scandal, Is The World Greener, Gravity Tunnel Revisited
Special Report: Going Clear
Who's That Noisy
Dumbest Thing of the Week
Science or Fiction
News Items: Radio Bursts and Alien Signals, Peer-Review Scandal, Is The World Greener, Gravity Tunnel Revisited
Special Report: Going Clear
Who's That Noisy
Dumbest Thing of the Week
Science or Fiction
Update Required To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin.
Forgotten Superheroes of Science
- Sandra Moore Faber Part of the team that discovered the Great Attractor
News Items
- Radio Bursts and Alien Signals Radio Bursts and Alien Signals
- Peer-Review Scandal http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/peer-review-scandal/
- World is a Bit Greener https://ca.news.yahoo.com/despite-deforestation-world-getting-greener-scientists-150214323.html
- Gravity Tunnel Revisited http://www.forbes.com/sites/paulrodgers/2015/03/27/a-faster-journey-to-the-center-of-the-earth/
Special Report
- Going Clear http://www.hbo.com/documentaries/going-clear#/
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Eurosignal
Dumbest Thing of the Week
- Deepak Chopra http://www.hbo.com/documentaries/going-clear#/
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science A new study confirms the popular belief that batteries bounce higher when they are out of juice than when they are fresh. http://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2015-04/pues-dtb040115.php
- Item #2 Fiction Engineers at NIST have created a 'nanomechanical plasmonic phase modulator' which they claim can be used to fit an estimated 2.4 terabytes of data on an optical disc the size of a conventional CD. http://www.nature.com/nphoton/journal/vaop/ncurrent/full/nphoton.2015.40.html
- Item #3 Science Researchers have taught blind rats to effectively “see” and remember how to navigate a maze by attaching a geomagnetic compass to their brain. http://www.cell.com/current-biology/abstract/S0960-9822(15)00265-1
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week “Science is more than the mere description of events as they occur. It’s an attempt to discover order, to show that certain events stand in lawful relations to other events.” - B.F. Skinner