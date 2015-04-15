Podcast #509 - April 11th, 2015
Forgotten Superheroes of Science
- Fazlur Khan Architect and structural engineer whose tubular design caused a renaissance in supertall buildings.
News Items
- Self-Driving Cars http://www.wired.com/2015/04/delphi-autonomous-car-cross-country/?mbid=social_fb
- Google University http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/the-google-university-effect/
- The Size of Aliens http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/the-google-university-effect/
- Toxic Oceans http://www.sci-news.com/paleontology/science-toxic-panthalassa-end-triassic-mass-extinction-02663.html
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Tesla Coil
Questions and Emails
- Question #1: Cults Saving you all the extra words about how wonderful you and your fellow rogues are, I wanted to point out that you were actually a bit off in your comparison of religions and cults in episode #508. The problem, from my perspective is one that appeared to be dichotomous thinking. As someone who has begun researching the effect upon atheistic clients when psychotherapists share their belief system with them and as a psychotherapist who has heard from clients what they have suffered as they attempted to exit religion, it is quite clear to me that there is a vast continuum of reactions in this area. Clearly there are the horror stories of former Scientologists and the laissez-faire attitudes of liberal religious people when friends and neighbors part from their church or synagogue. There is, however, a vast and nuanced range of other experiences involving shunning, social marginalization, forced religious interventions, and all manner of slights in between the extremes. I am concerned that sharing a dichotomous attitude as you and the rogues appeared to do in the episode washes out all the gray and gives religious people a place of privilege to continue to engage in the oppression of those who have found the belief system lacking. Thanks for your many hours of work in skepticism. You are a great gift to so many. Sincerely, Dwight http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/the-cult-demarcation-problem/
- Question #2: Power Lifting Suits Hey all, I think you guys were talking about two different things when Steve was talking about light calf compression sleeves, but Bob was talking about Powerlifting suits. Powerlifting suits are seriously strong. There are two different categories of powerlifting competitions: raw and equipped. Raw competitions don't allow powerlifting suits. The equipped competitions all have higher records at all weight classes. Sancho
Dumbest Thing of the Week
- Dumbest Thing of the Week Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Ca.) http://www.gizmodo.com.au/2015/04/guys-im-not-sure-this-senator-knows-how-the-internet-works/ “I am particularly struck that the alleged bombers made use of online bombmaking guides like the Anarchist Cookbook and Inspire Magazine. These documents are not, in my view, protected by the First Amendment and should be removed from the Internet.”
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Fiction Researchers unveil a prototype aluminum-ion battery with almost 10 times the capacity by weight of current lithium-ion batteries. http://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2015-04/su-abf040315.php
- Item #2 Science A new medical report indicates that food allergies can be transmitted through blood product transfusions. http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2015/04/150407124034.htm
- Item #3 Science A new study finds that the sun has a near quasi-annual, or two year, seasonal fluctuation in solar activity. http://www.nature.com/ncomms/2015/150407/ncomms7491/full/ncomms7491.html
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week If anyone can show me, and prove to me, that I am wrong in thought or deed, I will gladly change. I seek the truth, which never yet hurt anybody. It is only persistence in self-delusion and ignorance which does harm.” - Marcus Aurelius