I do not disagree with the conclusion that most people do not understand the science (or lack there of) behind herbal supplements, I do not find the argument compelling. And while I am relatively new to your show and generally belive it is thoughtful, logical and expouses an approach to problems we should all support, as soon as an issue involves the shows leaderships profession and their ability to impose control over others, logic flies out the window and protection of personal privilege leaps to the fore.



The argument presented, cut to its essentials is, only us guys 'the experts' can really understand what is going on here and we should be allowed to control what you do, what you can have when you can have it etc.



This argument, which experts in all fields make all the time, while it contains clear elements of truth, is enormously self serving and elitist and dispointly often wrong.



Much as you could supply for most other fileds examples of how regulation is protectionist and leads to outcomes not in the best interest of its consumers, I can provide on request many examples, of how regulation in medicine, assures protection the ecconomic position of the status quo, rather than good outcomes for patients.



As a former Chief Scientist (PhD) of a major corporation and as a General Manager responsible for turning around failling businesses, in each case the key was to force one's self to see the data and hear the arguments clearly. Almost always the failing businesses I took over were in part a result of previous executives overly focused on their own expertise and looking inward at the 'in place experts'. Rather than being to hear from

outside 'the world is not as it appears'.



While it is one of the most difficult things to do, I strongly suggest that one apply the same degree of skeptism to your own expertise and that of your profession and colegues you do to the rest of the world.



Thank you fo