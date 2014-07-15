Podcast #510 - April 18th, 2015
Special Guest: Bill Nye
Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Lise Meitner and Ida Tacke
News Items: Parents No Longer Anti-Vaccine, Noticing Spiders, Solar Sail, NASA-ET Life in 20 Years, Lava Tubes on the Moon
Special Report: Bill Nye on GMOs
Science or Fiction
Forgotten Superheroes of Science
- Lise Meitner and Ida Noddack Tacke The women of fission.
News Items
- Canadian Parents No Longer Anti-Vaccine http://blog.timesunion.com/parenting/20808/anti-vaccine-mom-changes-stance-as-her-seven-children-contract-whooping-cough/
- Noticing Spiders http://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2014/10/05/spiders-study-humans-fear/16679577/
- Solar Sail http://www.space.com/28377-lightsail-solar-sail-launch-date.html
- NASA Expects to Find Life http://connecticut.cbslocal.com/2014/07/15/nasa-humans-will-prove-we-are-not-alone-in-the-universe-within-20-years/
- Lava Tubes on the Moon http://www.ign.com/articles/2015/04/07/huge-lava-tubes-large-enough-to-house-cities-may-exist-on-the-moon
Special Report
- Bill Nye Discusses his views on GMOs
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science Aaron Burr killed Alexander Hamilton in a duel while Burr was the sitting Vice President under Jefferson, making Burr the only Vice President to be a hunted fugitive.
- Item #2 Science Andrew Jackson was the target of the first presidential assassination attempt, which he survived because of the unlikely misfiring of two pistols.
- Item #3 Fiction During his presidency Thomas Jefferson proposed a formal alliance with England to resolve their differences, but was opposed by the Federalists, partly leading to the war of 1812.
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week 'His argument is as thin as the homeopathic soup that was made by boiling the shadow of a pigeon that had been starved to death.' - Abraham Lincoln, 1858