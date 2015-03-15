Podcast #511 - April 25th, 2015
Special Guests: Brian Wecht and George Hrab
Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Grace Hopper
News Items: Terror Bird, A Rape on Campus
Special Report: The Future of the LHC
Science or Fiction
Forgotten Superheroes of Science
- Grace Murray Hopper American computer scientist and United States Navy rear admiral who wrote the first computer compiler and was the key architect of COBOL
News Items
- Terror Bird http://news.sciencemag.org/paleontology/2015/04/new-species-terror-bird-discovered
- A Rape on Campus http://www.rollingstone.com/culture/features/a-rape-on-campus-what-went-wrong-20150405
Special Report
- The Future of the LHC with Brian Wecht
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science A new analysis of Swift UV data demonstrates that 1a supernova actually exist in different populations, altering the data used to calculate the acceleration of the universe. http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2015/04/150411091607.htm
- Item #2 Fiction A new study finds that fecal transplants are effective in treating Type 2 diabetes. http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2015/03/150330084246.htm
- Item #3 Science Researchers have grown functional heart cells on a substrate of spider webs. https://mipt.ru/en/news/spider_silk_heart_tissue_201504
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week 'Those of us who are in this world to educate—to care for—young children have a special calling: a calling that has very little to do with the collection of expensive possessions but has a lot to do with worth inside of heads and hearts.' - Fred M. Rogers, Host of Mr. Rogers' Neighborhood