Podcast #512 - May 2nd, 2015
Live From New Zealand
Special Guests Siouxsie Wiles and George Hrab
This Day in Skepticism: Water on Mars
News Items: Intermittently Wet Mars, Glowing Bacteria, Dunning Kruger, Dawn Whale, YouTubes Algorithms
Science or Fiction
This Day in Skepticism
- December 6, 2006 NASA images suggest flowing water on Mars
News Items
- Intermittent Water on Mars http://www.abc.net.au/science/articles/2014/11/18/4128823.htm
- Glowing Bacteria Special Report by Siouxsie Wiles
- Lessons from Dunning Kruger http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/lessons-from-dunning-kruger/
- New Zealand’s Dawn Whale http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2014/11/141118182456.htm
- YouTube’s Recommended Videos https://www.insight-centre.org/content/down-white-rabbit-hole-extreme-right-and-online-recommender-systems
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science A recent study found that in 5 adult ICUs in one hospital there were over 2.5 million patient alarms in one month. https://www.ucsf.edu/news/2014/10/119601/hospital-logs-staggering-25-million-alarms-just-month
- Item #2 Fiction A new prospective study finds that those with a commute greater than 31 miles one way have an increased life expectancy compared to those who live closer to work. http://www.psmag.com/health-and-behavior/long-commute-commuting-stress-blood-pressure-life-expectancy-sweden-55040
- Item #3 Science Scientists have discovered the oldest carving by a human ancestor, 500 thousand years old and the first by Homo erectus. http://www.livescience.com/48991-homo-erectus-shell-tools.html
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week “Scientists are not dependent on the ideas of a single man but on the combined wisdom of thousands of men all thinking of the same problem and each doing his little bit to add to the great structure of knowledge which is gradually being erected.” - Ernest Rutherford.