Podcast #513 - May 9th, 2015
SGU 10 year anniversary live streaming event
Special Guests: George Hrab, Brian Wecht, Julia Galef, Richard Saunders
News and Discussion Items: Slapping Therapy Death, Black Box Tech, Tesla Home Battery, Podcast Patent Troll
Science Fiction or Fiction
Pseudoscience or Fiction
News Items
- Slapping Therapy Death http://scienceblogs.com/insolence/2015/05/01/an-australian-child-dies-while-undergoing-a-particularly-cruel-form-of-quackery/
- Black Box Tech A discussion of where technology is leading.
- Tesla Home Battery http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/tesla-introduces-the-home-battery/
- Podcasting Patent Troll http://www.bbc.com/news/technology-32286340
Interview
- Interview with Julia Galef http://rationallyspeakingpodcast.org/about/
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science The sound of a TIE figher engine is actually an elephant call mixed with other sounds.
- Item #2 Fiction Most actors cast as Storm Troopers needed to be left handed due to the design of their E-11 blaster rifle.
- Item #3 Science Luke Skywalker and his relatives were originally imagined as dwarves in early drafts.
- Item #5 Science R2D2 is named after a piece of film editor's jargon. It means Reel 2 Dialog 2.
- Item #6 Science During filming of Empire, the actors had a fake script that read, 'Luke, you are your own father.'
- Item #1 Fiction The Bates Vision Correction System claims to correct vision by staring in particular compass directions, aligning the eyes with the Earth's magnetic field.
- Item #2 Science Dr. Randell Mills claims that he has a process to make hydrogen atoms shrink into 'hydrinos,' providing a source of free energy.
- Item #3 Science The 'New Chronology' claims that events attributed to ancient Greek, Roman, and Egyptian culture actually occurred in the Middle Ages and that recorded human history began around 800 AD.