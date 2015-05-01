Item #1 Science Science The sound of a TIE figher engine is actually an elephant call mixed with other sounds.

Item #2 Fiction Fiction Most actors cast as Storm Troopers needed to be left handed due to the design of their E-11 blaster rifle.

Item #3 Science Science Luke Skywalker and his relatives were originally imagined as dwarves in early drafts.

Item #4 Science Science Luke Skywalker and his relatives were originally imagined as dwarves in early drafts.

Item #5 Science Science R2D2 is named after a piece of film editor's jargon. It means Reel 2 Dialog 2.