Podcast #514 - May 16th, 2015
Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Patrick Matthew
News Items: Orbo Again, Solar Roadways Test, Glass Delusion, Illusion of Invisibility, Threat to Citizen Science
Who's That Noisy
Your Questions and E-mails: Black Box Tech, Buying Local
Forgotten Superheroes of Science
- Patrick Matthew First person to offer the modern conception of natural selection as a mechanism for Macro-Evolution.
News Items
- Orbo Free Energy Again http://dispatchesfromthefuture.com/2015/05/orbo_power_cube_demo_weekend_updates_1.html
- Solar Roadway Test https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6-ZSXB3KDF0
- Glass Delusion http://www.bbc.com/news/magazine-32625632
- Illusion of Invisibility http://www.bbc.com/news/magazine-32625632
- Threat to Citizen Science http://www.slate.com/articles/health_and_science/science/2015/05/wyoming_law_against_data_collection_protecting_ranchers_by_ignoring_the.html?wpsrc=sh_all_dt_fb_top
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy No item last week.
Questions and Emails
- Question #1: Black Box Technology Several question regarding this topic from last week.
- Question #2: Buying Local Produce For many years, I've been hearing the refrain that buying local produce is both environmentally and morally better than buying non-local produce. The argument seems to be that shipping produce from far away (as far as the EU or South America, for example) is wasteful and not environmentally sound. Also, I sometimes sense a subtext to these arguments that support the narrative that buying locally also supports small farms, which I guess are somehow better than large farms, or ones that feel corporate. There are a lot of issues here to unpack. And any discussions involving something as basic as food while talking about business are sure to be complicated. But my question is, what does the science say about 'local' vs. 'non-local, or 'distributed' farming? I live three blocks from a popular farmer's market in Union Square, Manhattan. I see trucks and vans full of produce being driven into town from upstate NY or from out in NJ somewhere, and often wonder how much fuel was spent in transporting that produce. Is it really more energy efficient to ship small quantities of food (much of which is not sold by the end of the day and is then presumably driven back, after having spent a full day outside in the sun). As an environmentally conscious person myself, I am primed to want to believe that small farms, selling produce off the back of trucks and getting things “the day they were picked” is somehow better for us and the environment. But when I stop to think about it, I can’t come up with any solid reasons why this should be true. And, so far I haven’t found any studies that have looked at this in a meaningful way. Any thoughts/info would be appreciated. Thanks, Ben Allison Musician New York, NY
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science After 30 years of dimming, the planet's surface is brightening. http://phys.org/news3996.html#jCp
- Item #2 Science As the world warms, vegetation could double the frequency of extremely hot days experienced. http://phys.org/news4035.html
- Item #3 Fiction Our most creative thoughts come when we're walking. http://phys.org/news4028.html
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week “Selling eternal life is an unbeatable business, with no customers ever asking for their money back after the goods are not delivered.” ― Victor J. Stenger