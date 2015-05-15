Podcast #515 - May 23rd, 2015
Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Mary Sherman Morgan
Movie Review: Ex Machina
News Items: Federal Anti-SLAPP, Anti-Bacterial Soap and Cancer, Light-Based Computing, Online Timelapse
Who's That Noisy
Science or Fiction
Forgotten Superheroes of Science
- Mary Sherman Morgan The first female rocket scientist and developed the fuel used for the first U.S satellite launch.
Movie Review
- Ex Machina http://www.imdb.com/title/tt0470752/
News Items
- Federal Anti-SLAPP http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/federal-anti-slapp-statute-proposed/
- Anti-Bacterial Soap and Cancer https://www.yahoo.com/health/the-dirty-truth-about-antibacterial-soaps-118285569345.html https://www.sciencebasedmedicine.org/everything-causes-cancer/
- Light-Based Computing http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2015/05/150518121153.htm
- Online Timelapse http://www.theverge.com/2015/5/18/8619385/time-lapse-flickr-mining
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Edison Dolls
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Fiction Fusion researchers have found that inserting small grains of lithium into fusion plasma resulted in sustained temperatures and pressures capable of producing fusion. http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2015/05/150520100611.htm
- Item #2 Science A review of DNA studies finds that about half of the tree species in the Appalacians can trace their close relatives to eastern Asia. https://today.duke.edu/2015/05/easternforests
- Item #3 Science A new survey finds that 18% of college freshman women endured at least one rape or attempted rape during their freshman year. http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2015/05/150520083502.htm
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week “I'd take the awe of understanding over the awe of ignorance any day.” ― Douglas Adams