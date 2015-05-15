Podcast #516 - May 30th, 2015
Interview with Paul Braterman
Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Georges Méliès
News Items: Scam Charities, Creationist Talking Points, Twitter Demons
Who's That Noisy
Your Questions and E-mails: Bird Feeders
Science or Fiction
Forgotten Superheroes of Science
- Georges Méliès influential filmmaker who made the first science fiction film ever
News Items
- Scam Charities http://www.theatlantic.com/business/archive/2015/05/are-you-donating-to-charity-or-lining-someones-pockets/393725/
- Creationist Talking Points http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/creationism-are-we-winning-the-battle-and-losing-the-war/
- Twitter Demons http://www.bbc.co.uk/newsbeat/article/32875624/charliecharliechallenge-why-people-are-trying-to-talk-to-demons
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week:
Questions and Emails
- Question #1: Bird Feeders Recently we put up a bird feeder in our yard. This prompted a discussion between myself and my husband about the effect of bird feeders on a bird population. I have heard that if you start feeding birds you should not stop as the birds learn to rely on the constant food supply and, if it is removed, have difficulty obtaining food the usual way. My thinking is that the easily obtained energy birds receive via the feeders is almost always a benefit as they do not have to exert a lot of energy obtaining it and, if it is no longer there, they have still had the benefit of that easy food energy. We had hoped to come to Nexus this year, but there are no longer direct flights from Edmonton to New York City. Maybe next year! Thanks, Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta Nancy
Interview
- Interview with Paul Braterman I am a retired chemistry professor, now science writer, in Glasgow, committee member of British Centre for Science Education, heavily involved in promoting and defending science, in Skeptics and Humanists, regular contributor to 21st Floor, to Panda's Thumb a couple of times, to BCSE's analyses of creationist activity in the UK, and, on a variety of topics, as a result of contacts I made while working in the US, to the New Mexico Committee for excellence in science education house organ, the Beacon. My formal networks: British Centre for Science Education (BCSE), http://www.bcseweb.org.uk/ [a small group doing much the same work as our friends, NCSE, whom you mention, are doing in the US; we got Sue Blackmore to sign the CrISIS campaign letter to the Education Secretary], Glasgow Brights, New Mexicans for Science and Reason, Oxford University. From NCSE: http://ncse.com/news/2015/05/update-from-scotland-0016382 https://www.scottishsecularsociety.com/creationism-in-scottish-schools-the-scottish-secular-society-won/
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science Biologists have engineered double-helix DNA that has six instead of four nucleotides. http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2015/05/150527113101.htm
- Item #2 Science Recent research suggests that infants are able to understand abstract relationships even before they develop language. http://www.northwestern.edu/newscenter/stories/2015/05/babies-can-think-before-they-can-speak.html
- Item #3 Fiction Italian physicists have announced the discovery of the Majoranon, the first elementary particle that is its own antiparticle. http://arxiv.org/abs/1404.5444
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week 'Science is not a boy's game, it's not a girl's game. It's everyone's game. It's about where we are and where we're going. Space travel benefits us here on Earth. And we ain't stopped yet. There's more exploration to come.' - Nichelle Nichols