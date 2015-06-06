Question #1: Rape Statistics

In a recent SOF, Steve included a news item suggesting that about 20% of college females had been victims of rape or some other form of sexual assault. The rogues were almost incredulous upon hearing such a high figure, as was I; not just because it seemed incredibly high, but because late last year, I’d read an article reporting that the number was around 0.61% of college females. The article claimed to have gotten this figure from a recent DOJ report on sexual assaults. I was able to dig around for the report, which can found in the following link from the Bureau of Justice Statistics website: http://www.bjs.gov/content/pub/pdf/rsavcaf9513.pdf Honestly, I’m not even sure what to believe anymore regarding this topic, but I trust the SGU more than I do most media outlets. So if you say the 20% figure is the more accurate figure, then I’ll be more inclined to dismiss the DOJ’s report. If not, then it seems you guys are due for a correction. Thank you for the work that you do. Max Hartford