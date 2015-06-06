Podcast #517 - June 6th, 2015
Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Margaret Hamilton
News Items: Laser Weapons, Chocolate Science Sting, How Many Species, In Memoriam-Dr. Wallace Sampson, Proton Spin
Who's That Noisy
Your Questions and E-mails: Rape Statistics, Charity Effectiveness
Science or Fiction
Forgotten Superheroes of Science
- Magaret Hamilton Saved the landing of the first moon mission with her robust computer code
News Items
- Laser Weapons http://www.nature.com/news/military-technology-laser-weapons-get-real-1.17613?WT.mc_id=FBK_NATURE_1505_NEWSFLASERS_PORTFOLIO
- Chocolate Science Sting http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/a-chocolate-science-sting/ http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/citation-bias-confirmation-bias-for-scientists/
- How Many Species? http://www.mirror.co.uk/news/technology-science/science/far-fewer-species-animals-plants-5803977
- In Memoriam – Dr. Wallace Sampson https://www.sciencebasedmedicine.org/remembering-wallace-sampson/
- Quickie with Bob: Proton Spin http://phys.org/news/2015-06-scientists-brink-proton.html
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: talking piano
Questions and Emails
- Question #1: Rape Statistics In a recent SOF, Steve included a news item suggesting that about 20% of college females had been victims of rape or some other form of sexual assault. The rogues were almost incredulous upon hearing such a high figure, as was I; not just because it seemed incredibly high, but because late last year, I’d read an article reporting that the number was around 0.61% of college females. The article claimed to have gotten this figure from a recent DOJ report on sexual assaults. I was able to dig around for the report, which can found in the following link from the Bureau of Justice Statistics website: http://www.bjs.gov/content/pub/pdf/rsavcaf9513.pdf Honestly, I’m not even sure what to believe anymore regarding this topic, but I trust the SGU more than I do most media outlets. So if you say the 20% figure is the more accurate figure, then I’ll be more inclined to dismiss the DOJ’s report. If not, then it seems you guys are due for a correction. Thank you for the work that you do. Max Hartford
- Question #2: Charities and Effectiveness Regarding your recent piece on charities with high overhead costs and low transparency: You may be interested in following this piece up with some information about why it's not just the overhead costs and transparency that can be problems in charities, but also their effectiveness. Some charities/projects actually have negative impacts on communities, and some charities are hundreds or even thousands of times more effective than others. I think this is an important addition and SGU is a great platform to share it. The work of Peter Singer and organisations such as GiveWell and The Life You Can Save are good places to start, and I'm also happy to provide some more information and ideas, being involved in this space myself. Michael Dello-Iacovo Australia
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science A new study finds that an impaired ability to identify odors is associated with a significant increase in the risk of death over a four year follow up. http://www.wiley.com/WileyCDA/PressRelease/pressReleaseId-118516.html?dmmsmid=94583&dmmspid=22624498&dmmsuid=2462238
- Item #2 Fiction Researchers find that higher socioeconomic status correlates with a significantly increased breadth of taste in music. http://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2015-06/uobc-wmt060315.php
- Item #3 Science A new study changes the estimate for the evolution of eukaryotes from a maximum of 2.8 billion years ago to 1.5 billion years ago, 1.3 billion years later than previously thought. http://phys.org/news/2015-06-timetable-eukaryotic-evolution.html
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week “Belief is so often the death of reason.” Actor Anton Lesser as disgraced ex-maester Qyburn, 13 minutes & 36 seconds into Season 5, Episode 8 “Hardhome” of Game of Thrones (First Aired May 31, 2015)