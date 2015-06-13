Item #1 Fiction Fiction Hypsugo dolichodon, or the long-toothed pipistrelle, is a bat with impressive canines that it uses in colonies to kill through exsanguination much larger animals, as large as an ox. http://assets.worldwildlife.org/publications/800/files/original/magical_mekong_new_species_discoveries_2014_compressed.pdf?1432838557&_ga=1.170694632.997183125.1433887049

Item #2 Science Science Cyrtodactylus vilaphongi is a bent-toed gecko whose claim to fame is being the 10,000th reptile in the reptile database.

Item #3 Science Science Ampulex dementor is a new species of wasp, inspired by the dementors of Harry Potter, that turns its prey into zombies before consuming them.