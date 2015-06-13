Podcast #518 - June 13th, 2015
Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Chien Shiug Wu
News Items: Implantable Electrodes, Biolimbs, Tredinnick Pseudoscience, Darpa Robotics Challenge
Who's That Noisy
Special Report: Memento Mori
Science or Fiction
Forgotten Superheroes of Science
- Chien Shiug Wu Called the FIrst Lady of Physics, she made significant contributions to the standard model of physics and showed that the conservation of parity does not always hold.
News Items
- Implantable Electrodes http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/injectible-brain-electrodes/
- Biolimb http://www.newscientist.com/article/mg22630243.300-worlds-first-biolimb-rat-forelimb-grown-in-the-lab.html?full=true#.VXbUHM9VhBc
- Tredinnick Pseudoscience http://blogs.spectator.co.uk/damian-thompson/2015/06/roll-of-shame-mps-who-back-homeopathy-fan-david-tredinnick-for-chair-of-commons-health-committee/
- Darpa Robotics Challenge http://www.theverge.com/2015/6/8/8745143/darpa-robotics-challenge-winner-pictures
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: John Lennon
Special Report
- Memento Mori The Victorian era phenomenon of taking pictures of the recently deceased.
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Fiction Hypsugo dolichodon, or the long-toothed pipistrelle, is a bat with impressive canines that it uses in colonies to kill through exsanguination much larger animals, as large as an ox. http://assets.worldwildlife.org/publications/800/files/original/magical_mekong_new_species_discoveries_2014_compressed.pdf?1432838557&_ga=1.170694632.997183125.1433887049
- Item #2 Science Cyrtodactylus vilaphongi is a bent-toed gecko whose claim to fame is being the 10,000th reptile in the reptile database.
- Item #3 Science Ampulex dementor is a new species of wasp, inspired by the dementors of Harry Potter, that turns its prey into zombies before consuming them.
- Item #4 Science Three new species of princess moths were named in the genus Sirindhornia, easily identifiable as new species because their genitalia sport graspers, spines, tufts, and teeth that create a unique “lock and key” between the male and female. http://www.livescience.com/31813-moth-species-genitalia-images.html
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week “Be not astonished at new ideas; for it is well known to you that a thing does not therefore cease to be true because it is not accepted by many.” - Baruch Spinoza