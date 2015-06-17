Question #1: Hive Mind

Hi Rouges I read this article in Aeon magazine http://aeon.co/magazine/psychology/do-we-really-want-to-fuse-our-minds-together/ It is saying that if two or more consciouses were joined with a high data rate link they would disappear and a new conscious would arise He also mentions anaesthetising half a persons brain revealing a new personality I can't find any mention of the anaesthetic experiment on the web and wondered is it true and also would a repeat of both experiments reveal the same personality when repeated?? Love to know what you think Key passage below Thanks for your show Steve