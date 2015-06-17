Podcast #519 - June 20th, 2015
Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Jerry Lawson
News Items: Nutrition Research, Graphene Light Emission, Global Warming Challenge, Philae Wakes Up
Who's That Noisy
Dumbest Thing of the Week: David Tredinnick
Your Questions and E-mails: Hive Mind
Science or Fiction
Forgotten Superheroes of Science
- Jerry Lawson Electronic engineer and video game pioneer who helped to develop the first gaming system with interchangeable games
News Items
- Nutrition Research http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/the-debate-over-nutrition-research/
- Graphene Light Emission https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DaxKbATmTCE&feature=youtu.be
- Global Warming Challenge http://www.csicop.org/news/press_releases/show/skeptics_dare_heartland_institute Also: Pope on Global Warming: http://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-33144573
- Philae Wakes Up http://www.theskepticsguide.org/philae-the-sleeper-has-awakened
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: First singing computer
Dumbest Thing of the Week
- David Tredinnick 'Some people think that all complementary therapies should be available on the NHS, some people think none should, and some believe, as I do, that we need to determine what works for what conditions and provide those treatments for patients. We cannot get bogged down with demands for randomised controlled trial (RCT) evidence, as some do.' https://www.sciencebasedmedicine.org/david-tredinnick-quack-candidate-for-health-select-committee-chair/
Questions and Emails
- Question #1: Hive Mind Hi Rouges I read this article in Aeon magazine http://aeon.co/magazine/psychology/do-we-really-want-to-fuse-our-minds-together/ It is saying that if two or more consciouses were joined with a high data rate link they would disappear and a new conscious would arise He also mentions anaesthetising half a persons brain revealing a new personality I can't find any mention of the anaesthetic experiment on the web and wondered is it true and also would a repeat of both experiments reveal the same personality when repeated?? Love to know what you think Key passage below Thanks for your show Steve
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science An extensive study of gorilla behavior finds that the dominant male does not distinguish his own offspring from that of other males. http://www.elsevier.com/connect/whos-the-daddy-if-youre-a-gorilla-it-doesnt-matter
- Item #2 Fiction Engineers have developed a 3D printer that is capable of printing objects entirely out of carbon nanotubes. http://www.gizmag.com/3d-printed-wood-cellulose/38072/
- Item #3 Science A new discovery finds that the moon in shrouded in a permanent dust cloud. http://www.colorado.edu/news/releases/2015/06/17/moon-engulfed-permanent-lopsided-dust-cloud
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week 'I read science, because to me, that's extremely exciting. It's like a great detective story, and it's happening right in front of us.' - Alan Alda