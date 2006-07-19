Here are some representative e-mails and post about the interview with Neal: Dear Dr. Novella, I was absolutely floored by the interview of Neal Adams. While I would not suggest having such a guest on every episode, I do think it was a nice change of pace. I look forward to other such shows. I would almost suggest that a two part approach might be effective. Episode one would be the interview, and episode two would be an analysis of the guests arguments and thoughts. Keep up the excellent work. Howard Lewis Hershey, PA Normally, I thoroughly enjoy your podcasts and they are usually excellent. The last one though, was a real disappointment. Neal Adams was such a crackpot that he wasn't even interesting. His source of science information must have been people like Velikovsky and Von Daniken. I didn't hear him say a single thing related to science that was correct. I don't mind hearing alternate views or theories but Adams was just silly. On the other hand, I really liked the podcast with Steve Mirsky and the one last week with Gerald Posner was great. Jim Matthews Australia

Women in Science

How does the Bad Astronomer, et. al. intend to colonise space with manned space flight? Does this presume that all the women will be frozen embryos when the colony is founded, awaiting there first breath of life once all the heavy lifting is done? And if the spacemen have to raise the girls to maturity, wouldn't that be kind of incestous - pedophilic when they start trying to increase the colony's population? Yech. And too, if they're willing to go without female companionship for that long, isn't it safe to assume that all the travellers would be gay?



Maybe I'm stupid, after all my brain has probably been fried by all my years of studying first biochemistry and now engineering. It's got to be hard on my female brain, especially since apparently I don't like engineering... (beware the sweeping generalization, my friend. that, more than anything, will feed the arguments of the Believers).



My point here is HOW could you POSSIBLY have SERIOUSLY gone from pondering the lack of women in science faculties (by the way, they're there, they're just not in positions of power) to using the phrase MANNED SPACE FLIGHT? Yes, yes, fine, so everyone knows you can assume that Man, with a capital, refers to the human race, but really, when you close your eyes and say it, does it really conjure images of men _and_ women? How hard do you have to work to shove even the token woman into that picture? be honest. Do you truly think any young women listening to your podcast are going to automatically see _themselves_ as part of a 'manned space flight'? (note that I don't use the capital here, because it isn't actually audible).



And please don't belittle this issue, words have a lot of power, and each one comes with a dictionary definition, and the colloquial connotations that it gathers during use. Using inclusive language makes an enormous difference.



By the way, check your history or cross-cultural studies; there's no way that in 20,30 or 40 years we'll be worrying about getting more men into academia, because once a profession becomes dominated by women, the repect it get from society, along with its pay, perks, and power, plummet. How many 'male nurses' do you know?



Cheers,

Arleigh Jamieson

Vancouver, B.C.

