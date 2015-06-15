Question #1: IT Rant

Love the show, been a long time follower and fan (about a year and a half before Rebecca joined)! But I've got to email you about Steve's IT rant in the last few shows! I work in IT, I'm the first and second point of contact for all IT problems of every Hospital in my state, and I've gotta tell you, nothing worse then coming home to my favourite podcast with you guys ranting about IT! OK, I wrote a big reply to all your points but then deleted it. Look, I have fights EVERY hour with medical staff and let me tell you, Windows isn't the problem. The Ribbon came out in what, 2005? 10 years ago, and your still complaining? How else, can you make a menu with over 100 commands and sub menus in a list? Show me ANY application that is better? PhotoShop? CAD? Pacs? Sure, give me 10 commands and I can make it easy and look pretty. 30% of our medical apps still only run with IE only and still need XP. These apps aren't made by us, and last estimate showed it would cost 20million cash to get it updated. Everyone in medical hates IT – good luck getting 20mil! Bloody iPads – bitched for years about wanting to have iPad's, now I see them flat, stuck in a draw collecting dust. Novelty has worn off, all the work we put in… I saw an iPad being used once in a medical room. The Dr was playing games on it… Windows asks if you want to copy that file because once a week I get medical staff calling, that a very important document has gone missing and its all IT's fault, only to find someone has moved the folder into a sub folder… even AFTER windows asks if your sure you want to move this folder… imagine if it didn't ask, how many calls i'd get. Some of the worst people I've ever dealt with in IT are Dr's and Medical staff. Yes, you have 8 years of training and a Uni degree. But I've been doing this for 25 years and don't deserve to be spoken to like a 16 year old. If you're such an IT guru, why are you calling me for help. Bah… anyway… it just gets my goat, everyone seems to think they are Steve Jobs even if they don't even work in IT and don't understand the reasons behind things. Went on longer then it should, sorry guys, Love you guys! Jase Australia