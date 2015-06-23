Question #1: Skeptical Lessons

I really enjoy listening to your show and especially guidelines on how to discuss skeptical topics with family & friends. It's often very hard when you have a wife who is a fan of homeopathy (very common in France), a sister in law who is against GMOs, a best friend who is really into astrology. I have taken to heart you advice to not just laugh at their beliefs, but instead engage in a discussion, even though we come back to the usual debate points (but I know homeopathy works for me!). I was wondering if I should not start by discussing some baby steps in critical thinking, such as confirmation bias, the importance of double blinded trials, looking at more than one experiment, fishing for positives… What would you say are the top 4 – 5 conversations to have, that would pave the way for a better critical discussion later on? Thanks and keep up the good work! Dominic