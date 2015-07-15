Hi, I was wondering if you could shed some insight into whether or not cruciferous vegetables such as brussels sprouts and broccoli are really actually bad for your thyroid gland or if it is all just overblown hysteria? What is the science behind that?

Question #2: Education and Paranormal Belief

Hi guys, In listening to this week's podcast (7/4/15), I heard it stated that a graduate-level science education is necessary to successfully divest one's self from pseudoscientific belief. I'm not sure how that line is derived, but as one who has only finished high school, I can assure you that I do not buy into the pseudoscience/naturopathy/magical b.s. thinking. Simply possessing basic intellect should be enough to spot garbage statements (that is all that I possess). Just thought I'd mention that not all of us uneducated slobs buy into pseudoscience. Thanks for your time! Aaron Alcott Ames, Iowa