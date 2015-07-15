Podcast #522 - July 11th, 2015
Forgotten Superhero of Science: Charles H. Townes
News Items: New Sleep Recommendations, A Logic Lesson, Dragon Lizards and Climate
Limits of Phase Change Computer Memory
Who's That Noisy
Name That Logical Fallacy
Your Questions and E-mails: Cruciferous Vegetables, Education and Paranormal Belief
Science or Fiction
Forgotten Superheroes of Science
- Charles H. Townes Nobel Prize-winner and co-inventor of the fucking Laser
News Items
- New Sleep Recommendations http://sleepfoundation.org/media-center/press-release/national-sleep-foundation-recommends-new-sleep-times
- A Logic Lesson http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/a-quick-logic-lesson/
- Dragon Lizards and Climate http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2015/07/150704082402.htm
- Limits of Phase Change Memory http://phys.org/news/2015-07-memory-faster-lasers.html
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Philae Probe
Name That Logical Fallacy
- Dr. Robert Sears In a San Jose Mercury News article today about the recently signed vaccination bill, this passage made me wonder what you guys would say was the logical fallacy or fallacies: Dr. Robert Sears, a Capistrano Beach pediatrician known for his unorthodox views on childhood vaccination, pointed out that only 70 of 120 state legislators voted for the bill. “If vaccines were so good that they should be forced on everyone, 120 legislators would have voted yes,” he said.
Questions and Emails
- Question #1: Cruciferous Vegetables and Thyroid Hi, I was wondering if you could shed some insight into whether or not cruciferous vegetables such as brussels sprouts and broccoli are really actually bad for your thyroid gland or if it is all just overblown hysteria? What is the science behind that?
- Question #2: Education and Paranormal Belief Hi guys, In listening to this week's podcast (7/4/15), I heard it stated that a graduate-level science education is necessary to successfully divest one's self from pseudoscientific belief. I'm not sure how that line is derived, but as one who has only finished high school, I can assure you that I do not buy into the pseudoscience/naturopathy/magical b.s. thinking. Simply possessing basic intellect should be enough to spot garbage statements (that is all that I possess). Just thought I'd mention that not all of us uneducated slobs buy into pseudoscience. Thanks for your time! Aaron Alcott Ames, Iowa
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Fiction A recent study finds that grey squirrels are capable of solving complex puzzles,rivaling primates. http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2015/07/150706114231.htm
- Item #2 Science A large genetic analysis finds that increased genetic diversity is associated with being taller and smarter. http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2015/07/150701133345.htm
- Item #3 Science A new technique allows examiners to extend the window in which the time of death can be accurately determined from 36 hours to 240 hours. http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2015/07/150702094906.htm
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week “It is true that that may hold in these things, which is the general root of superstition; namely, that men observe when things hit, and not when they miss; and commit to memory the one, and forget and pass over the other.” — Francis Bacon