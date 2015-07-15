Podcast #523 - July 18th, 2015
Guest Rogue: George Hrab
Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Earl Palmer
News Items: Pluto Update, New Zealand Illegalizes Trolling, New Seralini Study, Biological Age
Who's That Noisy
Dumbest Thing of the Week: Jim Carrey
Your Questions and E-mails: UFO Cube
Science or Fiction
Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Earl Palmer
News Items: Pluto Update, New Zealand Illegalizes Trolling, New Seralini Study, Biological Age
Who's That Noisy
Dumbest Thing of the Week: Jim Carrey
Your Questions and E-mails: UFO Cube
Science or Fiction
Update Required To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin.
Forgotten Superheroes of Science
- Earl Palmer Earl Palmer was the most recorded session drummers in history and a major influence in the iconic sound of the music which came to be known as rock & roll.
News Items
- Pluto Update http://www.bbc.com/news/science-environment-33440926 http://www.nbcnews.com/science/space/new-horizons-mission-team-cheers-official-start-pluto-encounter-n388336
- New Zealand Illegalizes “Trolling” http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/worldnews/australiaandthepacific/newzealand/11725668/New-Zealand-makes-internet-trolling-illegal.html
- New Seralini Study http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/the-new-seralini-study/
- Biological Age https://www.sciencenews.org/article/age-isn%E2%80%99t-just-number
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: The Wilhelm Scream
Dumbest Thing of the Week
Your Questions and E-mails
- Question #1: UFO Cube http://in5d.com/texas-ufo-cube-multiple-view-witnesses-and-photos/
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science Astronomers have discovered an extremely rare 5 star stellar system. http://www.bbc.com/news/science-environment-33428506
- Item #2 Science Researchers have found that the pattern of connections in the human brain is at near optimal efficiency. http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2015/07/150707120101.htm
- Item #3 Fiction New research confirms a prior study that humans can distinguish at least 1 trillion odors. https://asunews.asu.edu/20150707-gerkin-sense-of-smell
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week Men become civilized, not in proportion to their willingness to believe, but in their readiness to doubt. ~ H. L. Mencken