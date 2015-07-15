The Rogues' Gallery

News, Opinion, and Interesting Items in Science and Skepticism

Podcast #524 - July 25th, 2015

Main Image for Episode 524
Live from TAM 13
Interview with James Randi and Ray Hyman
Introducing Cara Santa Maria
Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Henrietta Leavitt
News Items: Pluto Close Approach, Village on the Moon, Giant Fighting Robots, Depression App, Teaching Science Wrong, New Winged Dinosaur, Pentaquark
Science or Fiction

Announcement

  • Cara Santa Maria Joins Rogues http://carasantamaria.com/

Forgotten Superheroes of Science

  • Henrietta Leavitt Astronomer who discovered the property of Cepheid variables

News Items

  • Pluto Close Approach https://www.nasa.gov/image-feature/nasa-celebrates-new-horizons-closest-approach-to-pluto
  • Village on the Moon http://archinect.com/news/article/132492446/esa-proposes-a-village-on-the-moon
  • Giant Fighting Robots http://www.telegraph.co.uk/technology/news/11721037/Japan-and-America-agree-to-put-giant-fighting-robots-into-battle.html
  • Depression App http://www.engadget.com/2015/07/15/research-study-tests-if-smartphones-can-diagnose-depression/
  • We Are Teaching Science Wrong http://www.nature.com/news/why-we-are-teaching-science-wrong-and-how-to-make-it-right-1.17963
  • New Winged Dinosaur http://www.bbc.com/news/science-environment-33510288
  • Scientists Discover Pentaquark http://www.universetoday.com/121413/whats-the-big-deal-about-the-pentaquark/

Interview

  • James Randi and Ray Hyman Discuss the origin of the skeptical movement.

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

  • Item #1 Scientists have used meta material to create a prototype 'perfect lens,' 1,000 times smaller than conventional lenses with the same magnification.
  • Item #2 Researchers have developed a light metal foam alloy that blocks gamma rays better than solid steel and X-rays almost as well as lead.
  • Item #3 Researchers have used nanowires to increase the yield of a solar fuel cell 10 fold using 10,000 times less precious metal.

Skeptical Quote of the Week

  • Skeptical Quote of the Week 'It's OK to fool people, as long as you're doing that to teach them a lesson which will better their knowledge about how the real world works. No matter how smart or well educated you are you can be deceived.' - James Randi