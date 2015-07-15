Podcast #525 - August 1st, 2015
Interview with Kevin Folta
Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Gerty Corti
News Items: EM Drive Revisited, Hope for Malaria Vaccine, Cannabis Oil, Washington DC Sinking
Who's That Noisy
Science or Fiction
Forgotten Superheroes of Science
- Gerty Cori The first woman to win a Nobel Prize in physiology or medicine, for elucidating the metabolism of glucose in the human body
News Items
- EM Drive Revisited http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/despite-headlines-the-em-drive-is-still-bullshit/
- Hope for Malaria Vaccine http://news.sciencemag.org/europe/2015/07/first-malaria-vaccine-takes-key-step-forward?rss=1
- Cannabis Oil http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/anecdotes-and-cannabis-oil/
- Washington DC is Sinking http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2015/07/150728101212.htm
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week - longest interior echo
Interview
- Interview with Kevin Folta https://gmoanswers.com/experts/kevin-folta
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science Scientists have created the first artificial ribosome, which is able to manufacture proteins. http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2015/07/150729215735.htm
- Item #2 Fiction In an extreme case of convergent evolution, DNA analysis indicates that the East African golden jackal is actually more closely related to lions than to jackals. http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2015/07/150730130727.htm
- Item #3 Science Researchers have released a new variety of peanut that has a shelf life 10 times that of current varieties, with greater disease resistance and a healthier fatty acid profile. http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2015/07/150717092303.htm
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week “Science has taught me (Science warns me) to be careful how I adopt a view which jumps with my preconceptions, and to require stronger evidence for such belief than for one to which I was previously hostile. My business is to teach my aspirations to conform themselves to fact, not to try and make facts harmonize with my aspirations.” - Thomas Huxley
Announcements
- LiCon Long Island science and science fiction convention August 14-16 2015 SGU will be there for a live show http://li-con.org/