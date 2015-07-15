The Rogues' Gallery

News, Opinion, and Interesting Items in Science and Skepticism

Podcast #525 - August 1st, 2015

Main Image for Episode 525
Interview with Kevin Folta
Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Gerty Corti
News Items: EM Drive Revisited, Hope for Malaria Vaccine, Cannabis Oil, Washington DC Sinking
Who's That Noisy
Science or Fiction

Forgotten Superheroes of Science

  • Gerty Cori The first woman to win a Nobel Prize in physiology or medicine, for elucidating the metabolism of glucose in the human body

News Items

  • EM Drive Revisited http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/despite-headlines-the-em-drive-is-still-bullshit/
  • Hope for Malaria Vaccine http://news.sciencemag.org/europe/2015/07/first-malaria-vaccine-takes-key-step-forward?rss=1
  • Cannabis Oil http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/anecdotes-and-cannabis-oil/
  • Washington DC is Sinking http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2015/07/150728101212.htm

Who's That Noisy

  • Who's That Noisy Answer to last week - longest interior echo

Interview

  • Interview with Kevin Folta https://gmoanswers.com/experts/kevin-folta

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

  • Item #1 Scientists have created the first artificial ribosome, which is able to manufacture proteins. http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2015/07/150729215735.htm
  • Item #2 In an extreme case of convergent evolution, DNA analysis indicates that the East African golden jackal is actually more closely related to lions than to jackals. http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2015/07/150730130727.htm
  • Item #3 Researchers have released a new variety of peanut that has a shelf life 10 times that of current varieties, with greater disease resistance and a healthier fatty acid profile. http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2015/07/150717092303.htm

Skeptical Quote of the Week

  • Skeptical Quote of the Week “Science has taught me (Science warns me) to be careful how I adopt a view which jumps with my preconceptions, and to require stronger evidence for such belief than for one to which I was previously hostile. My business is to teach my aspirations to conform themselves to fact, not to try and make facts harmonize with my aspirations.” - Thomas Huxley

Announcements

  • LiCon Long Island science and science fiction convention August 14-16 2015 SGU will be there for a live show http://li-con.org/