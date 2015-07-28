Podcast #526 - August 8th, 2015
Interview with Jamy Ian Swiss
Forgotten Superheroes of Science
- Inge Lehmann Was a Danish Seismologist who revolutionized our understanding of earth's interior when she discovered that it has a solid inner core
News Items
- Mystery Booms Solved http://www.news10.net/story/news/2015/07/28/mother-lode-mystery-booms-solved/30811893/
- Convincing Antivaxxers http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/convincing-antivaxxers/
- Needle Exchange Efficacy http://www.scientificamerican.com/article/drug-needle-exchanges-gain-ground-after-indiana-hiv-outbreak/
- Life on Earth’s “Cousin” http://www.scientificamerican.com/article/kepler-452-b-what-it-would-be-like-to-live-on-earth-s-cousin/
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week:
Interview
- Interview with Jamy Ian Swiss http://honestliar.com/
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science New research finds that romantic kissing (lip-to-lip contact) occurs in less than half of human cultures surveyed. http://news.indiana.edu/releases/iu/2015/08/romantic-kissing-research.shtml
- Item #2 Science Recent historical analysis finds that medieval alchemists were often practical chemists, but disguised their recipes with fanciful code to protect their intellectual property. http://cen.acs.org/articles/93/i31/Science-Historians-Revive-Ancient-Recipes.html
- Item #3 Fiction Scientists have found that horses have as many “discrete facial movements” used in expressing emotions and social cues as do chimps and humans. http://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0131738
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week 'The truth, especially when painful, can wake us from the slumber of self-deception.' Witcher 2 - Baroness La Valette