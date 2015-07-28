Item #1 Science Science New research finds that romantic kissing (lip-to-lip contact) occurs in less than half of human cultures surveyed. http://news.indiana.edu/releases/iu/2015/08/romantic-kissing-research.shtml

Item #2 Science Science Recent historical analysis finds that medieval alchemists were often practical chemists, but disguised their recipes with fanciful code to protect their intellectual property. http://cen.acs.org/articles/93/i31/Science-Historians-Revive-Ancient-Recipes.html