Podcast #527 - August 15th, 2015

Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Marie Tharp
News Items: Skin Cells into Brain Cells, Registering Studies, Search Engines Influence Elections, Earth and Moon, Scotland Bans GMOs, Whos That Noisy, Science or Fiction

Forgotten Superheroes of Science

  • Marie Thorp Geologist who discovered the Mid Atlantic Ridge which was key to the confirmation of Plate Tectonics

News Items

  • Skin Cells into Brain Cells http://news.sciencemag.org/brain-behavior/2015/08/chemical-treatment-transforms-skin-cells-neurons
  • Registering Studies http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/registering-studies-reduces-positive-outcomes/
  • Search Engines Influence Elections http://news.sciencemag.org/brain-behavior/2015/08/internet-search-engines-may-be-influencing-elections
  • Picture of Earth and Moon http://www.theskepticsguide.org/moon-gets-in-the-way-of-a-perfectly-good-pic-of-earth
  • Scotland Bans GMOs http://www.theskepticsguide.org/scotland-bans-the-growing-of-gmos

Who's That Noisy

  • Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Cicadias

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

  • Item #1 A recent study shows that when faced with a female opponent, candidates, either male or female, with a higher pitched voice fared better. http://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/pops.12280/abstract;jsessionid=FC38EA2F5D7F00CB0A7B7AA1002A11D1.f03t02
  • Item #2 The most recent Gallup poll shows, for the first time, that atheists are not the least likely religious category that people would vote for, being beat out by Muslims. – http://cen.acs.org/articles/93/i31/Science-Historians-Revive-Ancient-Recipes.html
  • Item #3 Studies show that only 54 out of 600 people (9%) change their mind during the course of an election campaign. http://www.academia.edu/9795567/The_psychology_of_voting_behavior_A_literature_review

Skeptical Quote of the Week

  • Skeptical Quote of the Week 'When kids look up to great scientists the way they do to great musicians and actors, civilization will jump to the next level.' Brian Greene