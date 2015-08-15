Podcast #527 - August 15th, 2015
Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Marie Tharp
News Items: Skin Cells into Brain Cells, Registering Studies, Search Engines Influence Elections, Earth and Moon, Scotland Bans GMOs, Whos That Noisy, Science or Fiction
Forgotten Superheroes of Science
- Marie Thorp Geologist who discovered the Mid Atlantic Ridge which was key to the confirmation of Plate Tectonics
News Items
- Skin Cells into Brain Cells http://news.sciencemag.org/brain-behavior/2015/08/chemical-treatment-transforms-skin-cells-neurons
- Registering Studies http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/registering-studies-reduces-positive-outcomes/
- Search Engines Influence Elections http://news.sciencemag.org/brain-behavior/2015/08/internet-search-engines-may-be-influencing-elections
- Picture of Earth and Moon http://www.theskepticsguide.org/moon-gets-in-the-way-of-a-perfectly-good-pic-of-earth
- Scotland Bans GMOs http://www.theskepticsguide.org/scotland-bans-the-growing-of-gmos
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Cicadias
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science A recent study shows that when faced with a female opponent, candidates, either male or female, with a higher pitched voice fared better. http://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/pops.12280/abstract;jsessionid=FC38EA2F5D7F00CB0A7B7AA1002A11D1.f03t02
- Item #2 Fiction The most recent Gallup poll shows, for the first time, that atheists are not the least likely religious category that people would vote for, being beat out by Muslims. – http://cen.acs.org/articles/93/i31/Science-Historians-Revive-Ancient-Recipes.html
- Item #3 Science Studies show that only 54 out of 600 people (9%) change their mind during the course of an election campaign. http://www.academia.edu/9795567/The_psychology_of_voting_behavior_A_literature_review
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week 'When kids look up to great scientists the way they do to great musicians and actors, civilization will jump to the next level.' Brian Greene