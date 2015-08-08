The Rogues' Gallery

News, Opinion, and Interesting Items in Science and Skepticism

Podcast #528 - August 22nd, 2015

Main Image for Episode 528
Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Frances Kelsey
News Items: Mars Simulation, Robot Evolution, Naming Exoplanets, Fusion Reactors, Building the Death Star, Does Science Prove God, Sunspots
Science or Fiction

Forgotten Superheroes of Science

  • Frances Kelsey http://www.npr.org/sections/thetwo-way/2015/08/08/430709628/frances-kelsey-fda-officer-who-blocked-thalidomide-dies-at-101?utm_campaign=storyshare&utm_source=facebook.com&utm_medium=social

News Items

  • Year Long Mars Simulation http://www.blastr.com/2015-8-11/year-long-simulated-mars-mission-dig-social-psychological-issues-space-travel
  • Robot Evolution http://phys.org/news/2015-08-robot-species.html
  • Naming Exoplanets http://nameexoworlds.iau.org/
  • Fusion Reactors http://phys.org/news/2015-08-fusion-power-closer-reality.html
  • Building the Death Star http://www.blastr.com/2015-8-6/infographic-day-what-does-it-cost-build-death-star
  • Does Science Prove God? http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/does-science-prove-god/
  • Sunspots http://www.nature.com/news/spotty-sunspot-record-gets-a-makeover-1.18145

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

  • Item #1 Exoplanet PSR B1620-26b is estimated to be 13 billion years old, and orbits a white dwarf and a pulsar.
  • Item #2 FW Tauri b is the only circumtrinary exoplanet discovered.
  • Item #3 GU Piscium b is 2,000 AU from its parent star and has an orbital period of 163,000 years.

Skeptical Quote of the Week

  • Skeptical Quote of the Week 'It speaks to some basic human needs, that there is a tomorrow - it's not all going to be over in a big flash and a bomb, that the human race is improving, that we have things to be proud of as humans. No, ancient astronauts did not build the pyramids - human beings built them because they're clever and they work hard. And Star Trek is about those things.' - Gene Roddenberry