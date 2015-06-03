Podcast #529 - August 29th, 2015
Interview with Miles Greb
Forgotten Superheros of Science
News Items: Anti-Vax Nonsense, Group Think Lie Detection, WiFi Lawsuit, Universal Flu Vaccine
Forgotten Superheroes of Science
- Daniel Hale Williams African-American general surgeon who was among the first surgeons to successfully operate on a heart
News Items
- Anti-Vax Nonsense http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/antivaxxers-still-flogging-thimerosal/
- Group Think Lie Detection http://www.scientificamerican.com/article/groups-of-people-spot-lies-more-often-than-individuals-do/
- WiFi Lawsuit http://www.telegram.com/article/20150824/NEWS/150829606
- Universal Flu Vaccine http://news.sciencemag.org/biology/2015/08/universal-flu-vaccine-horizon
- Who's That Noisy No puzzle last week
Interview
- Interview with Miles Greb http://hushcomics.com/2015/06/03/creator-owned-spotlight-after-the-gold-rush-exclusive-with-miles-greb/
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science Scientists recently claimed that malformed plankton is evidence that heavy metals, such as iron, lead, and arsenic, poisoning the world’s oceans contributed to mass extinctions occurring between 485 and 420 million years ago. http://www.zmescience.com/science/biology/plankton-marine-mass-extinction-042334/
- Item #2 Fiction A recent study finds that having even a single felony conviction is associated with a 4 fold increase in the risk of spousal murder. http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2015/08/150825125818.htm
- Item #3 Science A new study finds that federal mandates requiring school children to eat more fruits and vegetables during school lunch actually lead to decreased consumption. http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2015/08/150825125801.htm
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week 'Man is a rational animal who always loses his temper when he is called upon to act in accordance with the dictates of reason.' - Oscar Wilde