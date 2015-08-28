The Rogues' Gallery

Podcast #530 - September 5th, 2015

Main Image for Episode 530
In Memoriam - Oliver Sacks
Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Granville Woods
News Items: Reproduction in Psychology, Brain Booster Drug, Defying the Standard Model, Rock Art Pterodactyl Debunked
Who's That Noisy
Science or Fiction

Forgotten Superheroes of Science

  • Granville Woods The first African American mechanical and electrical engineer after the civil war. He held over 50 patents including the Multiplex telegraph which allowed communication between moving trains and train stations.

News Items

  • Reproduction in Psychology http://mobile.nytimes.com/2015/08/28/science/many-social-science-findings-not-as-strong-as-claimed-study-says.html?_r=1&referrer=
  • Brain Booster Drug http://io9.com/sleep-drug-modafinil-affirmed-by-scientists-as-a-safe-a-1725355210
  • Defying the Standard Model http://phys.org/news/2015-08-evidence-subatomic-particles-defy-standard.html
  • Rock Art Pterodactyl Debunked http://news.sciencemag.org/paleontology/2015/08/winged-monster-ancient-rock-art-debunked-scientists
  • In Memorium – Oliver Sacks http://www.nytimes.com/2015/08/31/science/oliver-sacks-dies-at-82-neurologist-and-author-explored-the-brains-quirks.html?_r=0

Who's That Noisy

  • Who's That Noisy Answer to last week - Logan's Run

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

  • Item #1 Cancelled stamp: a shy girl, a wallflower. http://thoughtcatalog.com/nico-lang/2013/09/59-quick-slang-phrases-from-the-1920s-we-should-start-using-again/
  • Item #2 Bluenose: someone who mooches off others in order to feign being wealthy themselves. http://thoughtcatalog.com/nico-lang/2013/09/59-quick-slang-phrases-from-the-1920s-we-should-start-using-again/
  • Item #3 Jorum of skee: a swig of hard liquor https://marymiley.wordpress.com/tag/jorum-of-skee/
  • Item #4 The term “bimbo” dates back to 1919 and originally referred to a macho or brutish male, and only later came to refer to women. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bimbo

Skeptical Quote of the Week

  • Skeptical Quote of the Week “Every act of perception, is to some degree an act of creation, and every act of memory is to some degree an act of imagination.” - Oliver Sacks