Podcast #530 - September 5th, 2015
In Memoriam - Oliver Sacks
Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Granville Woods
News Items: Reproduction in Psychology, Brain Booster Drug, Defying the Standard Model, Rock Art Pterodactyl Debunked
Who's That Noisy
Science or Fiction
Forgotten Superheroes of Science
- Granville Woods The first African American mechanical and electrical engineer after the civil war. He held over 50 patents including the Multiplex telegraph which allowed communication between moving trains and train stations.
News Items
- Reproduction in Psychology http://mobile.nytimes.com/2015/08/28/science/many-social-science-findings-not-as-strong-as-claimed-study-says.html?_r=1&referrer=
- Brain Booster Drug http://io9.com/sleep-drug-modafinil-affirmed-by-scientists-as-a-safe-a-1725355210
- Defying the Standard Model http://phys.org/news/2015-08-evidence-subatomic-particles-defy-standard.html
- Rock Art Pterodactyl Debunked http://news.sciencemag.org/paleontology/2015/08/winged-monster-ancient-rock-art-debunked-scientists
- In Memorium – Oliver Sacks http://www.nytimes.com/2015/08/31/science/oliver-sacks-dies-at-82-neurologist-and-author-explored-the-brains-quirks.html?_r=0
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week - Logan's Run
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science Cancelled stamp: a shy girl, a wallflower. http://thoughtcatalog.com/nico-lang/2013/09/59-quick-slang-phrases-from-the-1920s-we-should-start-using-again/
- Item #2 Fiction Bluenose: someone who mooches off others in order to feign being wealthy themselves. http://thoughtcatalog.com/nico-lang/2013/09/59-quick-slang-phrases-from-the-1920s-we-should-start-using-again/
- Item #3 Science Jorum of skee: a swig of hard liquor https://marymiley.wordpress.com/tag/jorum-of-skee/
- Item #4 Science The term “bimbo” dates back to 1919 and originally referred to a macho or brutish male, and only later came to refer to women. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bimbo
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week “Every act of perception, is to some degree an act of creation, and every act of memory is to some degree an act of imagination.” - Oliver Sacks