Podcast #531 - September 12th, 2015
News Items: Night Skies, Thinking Style and Paranormal Belief, Psychic Detectives
Special Report: Time Travel
What's the Word
Science or Fiction
Forgotten Superheroes of Science
- Fritz Haber German Chemist and inventor of synthetic fertilizer. He has the distinction of saving more lives than any other scientist: 2.72 billion
News Items
- Night Skies http://www.nature.nps.gov/parkscience/index.cfm?ArticleID=713
- Thinking Style and Paranormal Belief http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/thinking-style-and-paranormal-belief/
- Psychic Detectives http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/mixed-messages-on-psychic-detectives/
Special Report
- Special Report Time Travel
What's the Word
- What's the Word Stochastic
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science A new analysis finds that iconicity – the sound of words reflecting their meaning – is not rare as once thought but can be found throughout the English language. http://www.as.miami.edu/news/news-archive/finding-iconicity-in-spoken-languages-.html
- Item #2 Science Brown-headed cowbirds lay their eggs in the nests of other birds to be raised, but a new study finds that female cowbirds track the wellbeing of their abandoned offspring. http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2015/09/150909125155.htm
- Item #3 Fiction Researchers have developed a capsule that automatically degrades medication after a specific length of time to prevent water contamination from discarded medication. http://www.sciencenewsline.com/articles/2015090915050004.html
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week “The skeptic does not mean him who doubts, but him who investigates or researches, as opposed to him who asserts and thinks that he has found” - Miguel de Unamuno