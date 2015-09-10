Podcast #532 - September 19th, 2015
Dumbest Thing of the Week: Stone UFO
Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Hedy Lamar
News Items: Solar Hydrogen, Homo naledi, Terraforming Mars, Metallic Glass
What's the Word: Anosmia
Your Questions and E-mails: Fibromyalgia
Science or Fiction
Dumbest Thing of the Week
- Stone UFO http://www.express.co.uk/news/science/605388/PICTURED-Evidence-aliens-landed-on-Earth-1million-years-ago-being-examined-in-Russia
Forgotten Superheroes of Science
- Hedy Lamarr was not only a famous actress but also directly involved in the invention of spread spectrum technology that is used not only by the military but by many of today's modern digital conveniences
News Items
- Solar Hydrogen http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/solar-hydrogen-and-our-energy-infrastructure/
- Homo naledi http://www.theskepticsguide.org/new-human-like-species-discovered
- Terraforming Mars http://fortune.com/2015/09/10/elon-musk-mars/
- Metallic Glass http://phys.org/news/2015-09-manual-futuristic-metallic-glass.html
What's the Word
- What's the Word Anosmia
Your Questions and E-mails
- Question #1: Fibromyalgia I was quite taken aback listening to episode 529 with my wife and children, when Fibromyalgia was dismissed as a non existent disease, along with several others. Just to let you know, there was just a scientific study that tentatively identified a scientific diagnostic technique for fibromyalgia. We all have to remember just because something has not been completely defined, that does not make it 'fake' or nonexistent'. (See Higgs Boson). There are also several other newer studies that show oddities in perifial nerve growth and other physical changes. Whether or not it is completely understood, it is a real disease and/or syndrome. Your comments where insensitive and misinformed in my opinion. This was the show I played which is the first, and probably last, that my wife will listen to by your group. She is a skeptic. She has a MS in Chemical Engineering. She has also recently developed and been credibly diagnosed to have Fibromyalgia. Ben Texley Newberg, OR
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Fiction A comparison of nearly a million tweets finds that liberals are more likely to use inclusive words such as “we” and “us” while conservatives are more likely to use profanity. http://www.sciencenewsline.com/articles/2015091621050024.html
- Item #2 Science A new comparison finds that students taking interactive online learning courses learn 6 times more per unit of study than traditional online lectures. http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2015/09/150914220526.htm
- Item #3 Science A new computer model finds that rocky planets close to red dwarf stars so that the same side of the planet always faces their star may still have conditions habitable for life. http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2015/09/150914102753.htm
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week 'You know, there are two things in life I believe a person should hold on to for as long as possible: virginity and skepticism. Surprisingly, I already lost the first thing so I'm going to hold on for the second one as long as possible.' - Captain Frank Irving