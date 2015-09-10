Question #1: Fibromyalgia

I was quite taken aback listening to episode 529 with my wife and children, when Fibromyalgia was dismissed as a non existent disease, along with several others. Just to let you know, there was just a scientific study that tentatively identified a scientific diagnostic technique for fibromyalgia. We all have to remember just because something has not been completely defined, that does not make it 'fake' or nonexistent'. (See Higgs Boson). There are also several other newer studies that show oddities in perifial nerve growth and other physical changes. Whether or not it is completely understood, it is a real disease and/or syndrome. Your comments where insensitive and misinformed in my opinion. This was the show I played which is the first, and probably last, that my wife will listen to by your group. She is a skeptic. She has a MS in Chemical Engineering. She has also recently developed and been credibly diagnosed to have Fibromyalgia. Ben Texley Newberg, OR