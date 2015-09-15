Podcast #533 - September 26th, 2015
Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Ruth Rogan Benerito
News Items: Predatory Pharmaceuticals, Ocean Populations Declining, Election Graphology, Conspiracy Thinking
Who's That Noisy
What's the Word: Efferent
Your Questions and E-mails: Proof of God
Science or Fiction
Forgotten Superheroes of Science
- Ruth Rogan Benerito Chemist who came up with the 'easy-care cotton' process which may have saved the cotton industry and resulted in the wrinkle-resistant, wash-and-wear clothing that we all enjoy today
News Items
- Predatory Pharmaceuticals http://www.skepticalraptor.com/skepticalraptorblog.php/skyrocketing-prices-of-an-anti-parasitic-drug-the-facts/
- Ocean Populations Declining http://www.popsci.com/half-oceans-population-disappeared-in-past-45-years
- Election Graphology http://www.theskepticsguide.org/election-pseudoscience-graphology
- Conspiracy Thinking http://pss.sagepub.com/content/early/2015/09/19/0956797615598740.abstract
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: BSG
What's the Word
- What's the Word Efferent
Questions and Emails
- Question #1: Proving God You talked about the classic great question, 'What could change your mind.' about X and that we should always be open minded. Thing is there is one thing I don't think least from my perspective I could ever accept as possibly true, and thats god. It goes to the title, the problem of Q. Wich is a simular thing to the arthur C clarke quote, 'Any sufficently advanced technology would be indistinuishable from magick.' of course the reverse is true, magick would be indistinguishable from sufficiently advanced technology. What could a god do, that couldn't be either done by a being such as Q, or faked with high technology. The enterprise can either do most things a god could do, or fake with things like the holodeck and such. Even if everything in the bible was 100% true, how could we ever be sure it wasn't just some Q like being screwing with us? I'm curious you guy's thoughts on this is there something you can see that be hard or impossible to fake with technology? Only thing I can maybe think of, but even then could maybe be faked and thats grant knowledge of some kind that my human brain couldn't hold or such. but not sure. Wolfwing Canada
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science Researchers have discovered a new layer of code within the DNA genetic code that determines the type of proteins that are made. http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2015/09/150923134211.htm
- Item #2 Fiction New fossil evidence shows that the first Australians lived along side and probably hunted giant predatory lizards the size of small elephants. http://www.freerepublic.com/focus/chat/3340401/posts?page=10
- Item #3 Science A major world-wide effort to replicate STAP - stimulus-triggered acquisition of pluripotency, has completely failed, falsifying this simple method for creating pluripotent stem cells. http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2015/09/150923133515.htm
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week “The important thing in science is not so much to obtain new facts as to discover new ways of thinking about them.” ~William Lawrence Bragg