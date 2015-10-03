Item #1 Science Science There have been 40 missions to Mars (not including fly-bys), but less than half, 18, were successful. http://space-facts.com/mars/

Item #2 Science Science The length of a day on Mars is almost the same as Earth, at 24 hours and 37 minutes. http://mars.nasa.gov/allaboutmars/facts/

Item #3 Fiction Fiction Mars has two small moons, Phobos and Deimos, which are likely captured asteroids. http://www.space.com/20346-phobos-moon.html