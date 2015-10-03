Podcast #534 - October 3rd, 2015
Interview with Andy Weir
Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Barbara McClintock
News Items: Water on Mars, Looking for Life on Mars, Brain Connections, Skeptic vs Denier
Who's That Noisy
What's the Word: Isograd
Science or Fiction
Forgotten Superheroes of Science
- Barbara McClintock was a geneticist who made fundamental breakthroughs in genetics that took decades to be appreciated resulting in a Nobel prize in Medicine, the only woman to win in that category unshared with anyone else.
News Items
- Water on Mars http://www.nasa.gov/press-release/nasa-confirms-evidence-that-liquid-water-flows-on-today-s-mars
- Looking for Life on Mars http://www.nature.com/news/why-hunting-for-life-in-martian-water-will-be-a-tricky-task-1.18450
- Brain Connections http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/study-correlates-brain-connections-to-intelligence/
- Skeptic vs Denier http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/denier-vs-skeptic/
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Star Trek phase on stun
What's the Word
- What's the Word Isograd
Interview
- Interview with Andy Weir Author of The Martian http://andyweirauthor.com/books/the-martian-hc
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science There have been 40 missions to Mars (not including fly-bys), but less than half, 18, were successful. http://space-facts.com/mars/
- Item #2 Science The length of a day on Mars is almost the same as Earth, at 24 hours and 37 minutes. http://mars.nasa.gov/allaboutmars/facts/
- Item #3 Fiction Mars has two small moons, Phobos and Deimos, which are likely captured asteroids. http://www.space.com/20346-phobos-moon.html
- Item #4 Science Mars essentially is made of two parts, the southern highlands and the northern lowlands, the latter forming 42% of the surface and likely resulting from a massive impact that tore off half the planet. http://planetary.lab.asu.edu/Mars_Dichotomy_files/Marinova.dichotomy08.pdf
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week 'I'd rather have questions that can't be answered than answers that can't be questioned.' - Richard Feynman