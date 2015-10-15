The Rogues' Gallery

News, Opinion, and Interesting Items in Science and Skepticism

Podcast #535 - October 10th, 2015

Main Image for Episode 535
Lawsuit Update
Forgotten Supervillains of Science
News Items: Nobel Prizes in Physics, Medicine, and Chemistry, Peer-Reviewing The Martian
Movie Review: The Martian
Who's That Noisy
Science or Fiction

Special Report

  • Lawsuit Update https://www.sciencebasedmedicine.org/tobinick-lawsuit-update-justice-has-prevailed/

Forgotten Supervillains of Science

  • Bad Boys of the Nobel http://news.nationalgeographic.com/2015/10/151005-nobel-laureates-forget-racist-sexist-science/

News Items

  • Nobel in Physics http://www.nobelprize.org/nobel_prizes/physics/laureates/2015/
  • Nobel in Medicine http://www.nobelprize.org/nobel_prizes/medicine/laureates/2015/
  • Nobel in Chemistry http://www.theguardian.com/science/2015/oct/07/lindahl-modrich-and-sancar-win-nobel-chemistry-prize-for-dna-research
  • Peer Reviewing The Martian http://www.smithsonianmag.com/science-nature/secret-martian-success-scientific-peer-review-180956745/?no-ist

Movie Review

  • The Martian http://www.imdb.com/title/tt3659388/

Who's That Noisy

  • Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Weirding Module

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

  • Item #1 Using a mathematical model to predict crime location in order to direct police deployments resulted in a significant decrease in crime, even outperforming crime experts. http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2015/10/151007124810.htm
  • Item #3 Physicists have recently published a paper demonstrating that the precise measurement of time is fundamentally impossible. http://phys.org/news/2015-10-perfectly-accurate-clocks-impossible.html

Skeptical Quote of the Week

  • Skeptical Quote of the Week Don't be afraid to be curious. Don't be afraid to ask silly questions. Why is the sky blue? It turns out silly questions have profound and interesting answers. That at its heart is what science is all about. It's understanding nature and not being afraid to ask why. - Amy Mainzer, astronomer