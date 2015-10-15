Podcast #535 - October 10th, 2015
Lawsuit Update
Forgotten Supervillains of Science
News Items: Nobel Prizes in Physics, Medicine, and Chemistry, Peer-Reviewing The Martian
Movie Review: The Martian
Who's That Noisy
Science or Fiction
Forgotten Supervillains of Science
News Items: Nobel Prizes in Physics, Medicine, and Chemistry, Peer-Reviewing The Martian
Movie Review: The Martian
Who's That Noisy
Science or Fiction
Update Required To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin.
Special Report
- Lawsuit Update https://www.sciencebasedmedicine.org/tobinick-lawsuit-update-justice-has-prevailed/
Forgotten Supervillains of Science
- Bad Boys of the Nobel http://news.nationalgeographic.com/2015/10/151005-nobel-laureates-forget-racist-sexist-science/
News Items
- Nobel in Physics http://www.nobelprize.org/nobel_prizes/physics/laureates/2015/
- Nobel in Medicine http://www.nobelprize.org/nobel_prizes/medicine/laureates/2015/
- Nobel in Chemistry http://www.theguardian.com/science/2015/oct/07/lindahl-modrich-and-sancar-win-nobel-chemistry-prize-for-dna-research
- Peer Reviewing The Martian http://www.smithsonianmag.com/science-nature/secret-martian-success-scientific-peer-review-180956745/?no-ist
Movie Review
- The Martian http://www.imdb.com/title/tt3659388/
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Weirding Module
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science Using a mathematical model to predict crime location in order to direct police deployments resulted in a significant decrease in crime, even outperforming crime experts. http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2015/10/151007124810.htm
- Item #2 Science Using a mathematical model to predict crime location in order to direct police deployments resulted in a significant decrease in crime, even outperforming crime experts. http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2015/10/151007124810.htm
- Item #3 Fiction Physicists have recently published a paper demonstrating that the precise measurement of time is fundamentally impossible. http://phys.org/news/2015-10-perfectly-accurate-clocks-impossible.html
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week Don't be afraid to be curious. Don't be afraid to ask silly questions. Why is the sky blue? It turns out silly questions have profound and interesting answers. That at its heart is what science is all about. It's understanding nature and not being afraid to ask why. - Amy Mainzer, astronomer