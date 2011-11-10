Podcast #536 - October 17th, 2015
Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Alice Catherine Evans
News Items: Stellar Mystery, Hallucinations
Who's That Noisy
Your Questions and E-mails: Core Sci-Fi
Science or Fiction
Forgotten Superheroes of Science
- Alice Catherine Evans Showed the benefit of pasteurizing milk for the prevention of a host of illnesses
News Items
- Stellar Mystery http://www.theatlantic.com/science/archive/2015/10/the-most-interesting-star-in-our-galaxy/410023/
- Hallucinations http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/the-nature-of-hallucinations/
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Han Solo's DL44
Questions and Emails
- Question #1: Core Sci-Fi I think if was Episode 532/533 or right close to that but Jay made the joke about having a dream (nightmare for Cara) about her having to watch 30 straight hours of the core science fiction tv shows and movies. I am 29 so just a few years younger, but I lucked out growing up with a family that had movie night and with a father that loved science fiction (for reference I teach high school science and love science fiction). I was wondering what all you guys would include as the core science fiction. I have a fall break coming up with school and would love to make sure I fill in the voids of films that I haven't seen during that break. Thanks again for a great show everyone! Lucas Jones Savannah, TN
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Fiction The word 'democracy' (or some version of the word) appears in the Constitution 11 times.
- Item #2 Science The Constitution does not require the Speaker of the House to be a member of Congress, so theoretically the House could elect anyone as their Speaker. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Speaker_of_the_United_States_House_of_Representatives
- Item #3 Science Thomas Jefferson and John Adams did not sign the Constitution. http://www.topsecretwriters.com/2011/11/10-weird-true-and-freaky-facts-about-the-constitution/
- Item #4 Science The Constitution was “penned” by Jacob Shallus, A Pennsylvania General Assembly clerk, who remarkably misspelled 'Pennsylvania' in the document. - https://www.constitutionfacts.com/us-constitution-amendments/fascinating-facts/
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week “...supernatural explanations always mean the end of inquiry: that’s the way God wants it, end of story. Science, on the other hand, is never satisfied: our studies of the universe will continue until humans go extinct.” ― Jerry A. Coyne, Why Evolution Is True