Question #1: Core Sci-Fi

I think if was Episode 532/533 or right close to that but Jay made the joke about having a dream (nightmare for Cara) about her having to watch 30 straight hours of the core science fiction tv shows and movies. I am 29 so just a few years younger, but I lucked out growing up with a family that had movie night and with a father that loved science fiction (for reference I teach high school science and love science fiction). I was wondering what all you guys would include as the core science fiction. I have a fall break coming up with school and would love to make sure I fill in the voids of films that I haven't seen during that break. Thanks again for a great show everyone! Lucas Jones Savannah, TN