Podcast #537 - October 24th, 2015
Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Maria Sibylla Merian
News items: Placebos Getting Stronger, Danish Zoo Hubbub, Oswald Backyard Photo, Mars via the Moon
Special Report: Back to the Future Day
Who's That Noisy
Your Questions and E-mails: Consoling Atheists
Science or Fiction
Forgotten Superheroes of Science
- Maria Sibylla Merian a naturalist and illustrator in the late 1600s who was among the most significant contributors to the study of entomology and insect metamorphosis
News Items
- Are Placebo’s Getting Stronger? https://www.sciencebasedmedicine.org/are-placebos-getting-stronger/
- Danish Zoo Hubbub http://news.discovery.com/animals/zoo-animals/outrage-as-danish-zoo-dissects-lion-in-front-of-children-151016.htm#mkcpgn=rssnws1
- Oswald Backyard Photo http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/another-nail-in-the-jfk-conspiracy/
- Quickie with Bob - Mars via the Moon http://news.mit.edu/2015/mars-mission-save-weight-fuel-on-moon-1015
Special Report
- Back to the Future Day https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P1ULjJ3EqyY
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Fusion
Questions and Emails
- Question #1: Consoling Atheists Several e-mails responding to our discussion from the previous episode.
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science Physicists have conducted the first loophole-free experiment proving that Einstein’s local realism is not true and therefore either quantum non-locality or faster-than-light communication are real. https://www.newscientist.com/article/dn28112-quantum-weirdness-proved-real-in-first-loophole-free-experiment/
- Item #2 Fiction A recent mouse study finds that the cerebellum plays a critical role in the ability to ignore distractions. http://www.nih.gov/news/health/oct2015/ninds-21.htm
- Item #3 Science Scientists have demonstrated that the rivulus fish will leap out of the water and onto land for about a minute in order to cool down if the water temperature exceeds its acclimation. http://rsbl.royalsocietypublishing.org/content/11/10/20150689
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week 'No way of thinking or doing, however ancient, can be trusted without proof.' - Henry David Thoreau