Physicists have conducted the first loophole-free experiment proving that Einstein’s local realism is not true and therefore either quantum non-locality or faster-than-light communication are real. https://www.newscientist.com/article/dn28112-quantum-weirdness-proved-real-in-first-loophole-free-experiment/

Item #3

Science Science

Scientists have demonstrated that the rivulus fish will leap out of the water and onto land for about a minute in order to cool down if the water temperature exceeds its acclimation. http://rsbl.royalsocietypublishing.org/content/11/10/20150689