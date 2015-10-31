Podcast #538 - October 31st, 2015
Interview with Dr. Dean Edell
Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Alice Hamilton
News Items: Red Meat and Cancer, Mega Poop, Tractor Beam, Whole Body Cryotherapy
Who's That Noisy
What's the Word: Canonical
Your Questions and E-mails: Tom Hanks and Cancer Quacks, Back to the Future Predicts 9/11
Science or Fiction
Forgotten Superheroes of Science
- Alice Hamilton Was a pathologist who was instrumental in causing sweeping changes in the safety of people exposed to dangerous industrial metals and chemical compounds in the workplace.
News Items
- Red Meat and Cancer http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/who-report-on-red-and-processed-meat/
- Mega Poop http://news.sciencemag.org/plants-animals/2015/10/when-whales-disappear-so-does-their-ecosystem-sustaining-poop?rss=1
- Tractor Beam http://www.independent.co.uk/news/science/star-wars-star-trek-sonic-tractor-beam-invented-by-scientists-a6710836.html
- Whole Body Cryotherapy https://www.sciencebasedmedicine.org/whole-body-cryotherapy/
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: 3D Printer
What's the Word
- What's the Word Canonical
Questions and Emails
Interview
- Interview with Dr. Dean Edell https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=22PJnZFUCns
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Fiction New evidence supports the theory that climatic change, specifically progressive desertification, was largely responsible for the extinction of Australian megafauna about 30 thousand years ago. http://phys.org/news/2015-10-early-humans-linked-ancient-australian.html
- Item #2 Science New research finds that humans can subconsciously hear a sound delay as brief as 40ms and use that delay to judge the distance of objects. http://www.rochester.edu/newscenter/can-we-unconsciously-hear-distance/
- Item #3 Science Researchers find that the electric eel uses short runs of electrical pulses to cause the muscles of fish prey to contract, thereby giving away their location. http://news.vanderbilt.edu/2015/10/electric-eel-most-remarkable-predator-in-animal-kingdom/
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week “Cognitive psychology tells us that the unaided human mind is vulnerable to many fallacies and illusions because of its reliance on its memory for vivid anecdotes rather than systematic statistics.” - Steven Pinker