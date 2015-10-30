Item #1 Fiction Fiction An examination of the medications used by astronauts on long duration missions aboard the ISS finds that the most common medications used are for anxiety. http://www.fasebj.org/content/29/11/4417

Item #2 Science Science A large survey of anti-vaccine websites finds that 2/3 of them use scientific studies to support their negative claims about vaccines, while 1/3 use anecdotes. http://www.livescience.com/52678-anti-vaccine-websites-distorted-science.html