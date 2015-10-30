Podcast #539 - November 7th, 2015
Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Andrea Ghez
News Items: Poop Power, Parallel Universe, Universe Simulation, 3D Printed Rhino Horns
Special Report: Science and Faith
Who's That Noisy
What's the Word: Indolent
Swindler's List: Ransomware
Science or Fiction
News Items: Poop Power, Parallel Universe, Universe Simulation, 3D Printed Rhino Horns
Special Report: Science and Faith
Who's That Noisy
What's the Word: Indolent
Swindler's List: Ransomware
Science or Fiction
Update Required To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin.
Forgotten Superheroes of Science
- Andrea Ghez is an Astronomer and UCLA professor. She was voted one of the top 20 scientists in the US and studies stellar motions near the Milky Ways' supermassive blackhole
News Items
- Poop Power http://news.discovery.com/human/will-the-future-be-powered-by-feces-151103.htm#mkcpgn=rssnws1
- Parallel Universe http://www.usatoday.com/story/tech/sciencefair/2015/11/03/alternate-universes-discovered/75102502/
- Whole Universe Simulation http://astronomynow.com/2015/10/30/q-continuum-computer-simulation-models-birth-of-universe/
- 3D Printed Rhino Horns http://news.discovery.com/tech/biotechnology/3d-printed-synthetic-rhino-horns-could-save-rhinos-150624.htm+
Special Report
- Science and Faith http://westhartfordchurch.com/skepticsforum/
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: vocaloid
What's the Word
- What's the Word Indolent
Swindler's List
- Swindler's List Ransomware
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Fiction An examination of the medications used by astronauts on long duration missions aboard the ISS finds that the most common medications used are for anxiety. http://www.fasebj.org/content/29/11/4417
- Item #2 Science A large survey of anti-vaccine websites finds that 2/3 of them use scientific studies to support their negative claims about vaccines, while 1/3 use anecdotes. http://www.livescience.com/52678-anti-vaccine-websites-distorted-science.html
- Item #3 Science A new study suggests that supervolcanoes, unlike regular volcanoes, do not erupt because of a buildup of pressure in their magma chambers, and therefore require an external trigger. http://www.upi.com/Science_News/2015/11/04/Study-Supervoclanoes-triggered-externally/7221446667130/
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week 'Science has proof without any certainty. Creationists have certainty without any proof.' - Ashley Montagu