Podcast #540 - November 14th, 2015
Interview with Simon Singh
What's The Word: Formication
News items: Low Calories Sweeteners, Making Metals Stronger, JFK Hitman, Fossilized Brains
Who's That Noisy
Your Questions and E-mails: Anxiety in Space, How Much Meat
Science or Fiction
Update Required To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin.
What's the Word
- What's the Word Formication
News Items
- Low Calorie Sweeteners https://www.sciencebasedmedicine.org/low-energy-sweeteners-and-weight-control/
- Making Metals Stronger http://phys.org/news/2015-11-metals-stronger-sacrificing-ductility.html
- Fossilized Brains http://www.smithsonianmag.com/smart-news/how-fossilize-brain-180957219/?no-ist
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Architectural Instrument
Questions and Emails
- Question #1: Anxiety I would like to begin this message by telling you that I love the show and have been a loyal subscriber since 2008. However, Jay mentioned something in the last episode that I would like to correct. He stated that people who needed anxiolytic medication didn't have the 'brass balls' to do things such as go to space and that they allowed their emotions to overcome them in such a way that they would be unsuitable for such a rigorous environment as the ISS. I would like to point out that Isaac Newton's notebooks record his anxiety, fears, and depression during his college years, as well as suicidal thoughts. Nicola Tesla almost certainly suffered from social anxiety. Scientists often work in collaborative teams these days, but there are many quiet, meticulous, solitary tasks that a person with anxiety is exceptionally good at completing. Our tendency to double and triple check things can be a good trait for lab work, as does the anxious brain's tendency to keep churning our every word and action after the fact. I know that it is a common trope in pop culture to portray those of us who suffer from what is essentially a lack of seretonin as nervous wrecks, but I assure you, we are quite capable. There are many medications that can remediate this chemical imbalance and settle our thoughts, but the anxious person can offer something to a team, just as it benefits with both introverts and extroverts, or autistic and other neuro-atypical people. Jay, I'm sure you didn't mean to stigmatize anyone or to downplay the accomplishments of those with psychiatric illnesses. And there is a concern about being stranded and without the trusty SSRIs, a la The Martian, where it might be harder to function. But, in the future, remember that every team needs diversity. People whose brains function differently can be an asset as well as a risk. Sincerely, Someone who worries an awful lot http://www.space.com/26799-nasa-astronauts-psychological-evaluation.html
- Question #2: Meat Consumption Toni, I tried to find some specific statistics on meat consumption. 2010 statistics from the USDA http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3045642/ 'Results: Overall meat consumption has continued to rise in the U.S., European Union, and developed world. Despite a shift toward higher poultry consumption, red meat still represents the largest proportion of meat consumed in the U.S (58%). Twenty-two percent of the meat consumed in the U.S. is processed. According to NHANES 2003–2004, total meat intake averaged 128 g/day. The type and quantities of meat reported varied by education, race, age, and gender.' 22% of 128g/day = 28 grams of processed meat per day on average, less than the 50grams in the study. Given this, I think we gave a reasonable bottom line interpretation of the implications of the study. Regarding meat and total health outcomes, I did refer to it on the show, here's the link:http://www.biomedcentral.com/1741-7015/11/63/abstract I did link in the show notes to my blog article which contains this link and others. Regards, Steve Dear Steve, 'Given this, I think we gave a reasonable bottom line interpretation of the implications of the study.' Yes, indeed. The statistic you provided puts the WHO study into context. Now I'm a vegetarian thinking, if only people would eat more processed meat.. But, as I clearly have no case anymore, I concede my position and thank you for taking the time to respond. This was fun. Kind regards, Toni
Interview
- Interview with Simon Singh http://simonsingh.net/
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science A new report describes a method for adding quantum dots to standard lithium ion batteries, allowing a cell phone to fully charge in 30 seconds. http://news.vanderbilt.edu/2015/11/quantum-dots-made-from-fool%E2%80%99s-gold-boost-battery-performance/
- Item #2 Fiction A study looking at medications stored aboard the ISS finds that, on average, drugs in microgravity degrade at twice the normal rate. http://www.aaps.org/News/Press_Room/Press_Releases/Medicines_Do_Not_Seem_to_Degrade_Faster_in_Space/
- Item #3 Science Scientists have created the first porous liquid, a liquid with holes, allowing it to dissolve large amounts of gas. http://www.upi.com/Science_News/2015/11/11/Scientists-invent-worlds-first-porous-liquid/5471447277687/
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week “We ignore public understanding of science at our peril” — Eugenie Clark