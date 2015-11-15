Podcast #541 - November 21st, 2015
Forgotten Superheroes of Science: Birute Mary Galdikas
News Items: DOJ and Supplements, Armadillos and Leprosy, Sun Stole Mars' Atmosphere, Meier's Paris Predictions
What's the Word: Albedo
Your Questions and E-mails: Skeptical Hoaxes, Microgravity
Science or Fiction
Forgotten Superheroes of Science
- Birute Mary Galdikas an anthropologist who has studied and observed Orangutans for over 40 years making her the leading world authority on these animals
News Items
- DOJ and Supplements https://www.sciencebasedmedicine.org/us-department-of-justice-goes-after-supplements/
- Armadillos Carry Leprosy http://www.livescience.com/52793-armadillos-carrying-leprosy-bacteria-spreading-in-southern-us.html
- Sun Stole Mars’ Atmosphere https://cosmosmagazine.com/space/how-sun-stole-mars-atmosphere
- Meier’s Paris Prediction http://www.theskepticsguide.org/billy-meier-did-not-predict-the-paris-terrorist-attacks
What's the Word
- What's the Word Albedo
Questions and Emails
- Question #1: Skeptical Hoaxes I am interested in what your opinion is of skeptics using hoaxes and what are the ethical considerations skeptics should be aware of when conducting experiments and investigations? This is for the podcast. Stay skeptical, Kevin
- Question #2: Microgravity Hi Everybody, Love the show. As i listened to show #540 (WOW) I heard the item in 'Science or Fiction' about meds degrading in 'microgravity'. This brought to mind one of my all-time favorite (least favorite) failures in science education; that being the answer to the question 'Why do astronauts float in space e.g. at the space station??' I've asked dozens and dozens (maybe hundreds) of people from all walks of life and educational backgrounds and I have only had one correct answer. I wanted to ask your opinion, if you think use of the term 'microgravity', which implies little to no gravity, instead of 'weightlessness' is incorrect or misleading. I think science education is important but extremely difficult and the words used are critical. I'm also curious about your thoughts as to why nobody knows why the astronauts float, is it because of words like this or is the answer just too difficult to convey to the herd. Thanks for your work, Joel Joel Anderson Detroit, Mi
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science A new study finds that pigeons are able to categorize digitized slides and mammograms of benign and malignant human breast tissue as well as highly trained humans. http://www.sciencenewsline.com/news/2015111819470063.html
- Item #2 Science An NIH survey finds that 10 percent of American adults have a drug addiction at some point in their lives. http://tinyurl.com/p66fxar
- Item #3 Fiction Astronomers have found a distant galaxy supercluster that appears to be completely devoid of dark matter. http://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2015/11/151118155444.htm https://www.newscientist.com/article/dn13280-galaxy-without-dark-matter-puzzles-astronomers/
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week “Learning is not attained by chance, it must be sought for with ardor and attended to with diligence.” ― Abigail Adams