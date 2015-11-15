Question #2: Microgravity

Hi Everybody, Love the show. As i listened to show #540 (WOW) I heard the item in 'Science or Fiction' about meds degrading in 'microgravity'. This brought to mind one of my all-time favorite (least favorite) failures in science education; that being the answer to the question 'Why do astronauts float in space e.g. at the space station??' I've asked dozens and dozens (maybe hundreds) of people from all walks of life and educational backgrounds and I have only had one correct answer. I wanted to ask your opinion, if you think use of the term 'microgravity', which implies little to no gravity, instead of 'weightlessness' is incorrect or misleading. I think science education is important but extremely difficult and the words used are critical. I'm also curious about your thoughts as to why nobody knows why the astronauts float, is it because of words like this or is the answer just too difficult to convey to the herd. Thanks for your work, Joel Joel Anderson Detroit, Mi