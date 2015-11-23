Question #1: Political Opinions

Hello! I wanted to start by saying how much of a fan I am of your podcast. I have been listening for four years now, and no matter where I am (I am an actor, and so move around a lot) you all give me a sense of place every week and remind me not to lose my objective mind. Sycophancy over. I had a question that struck me a while ago that I wanted to ask. In the last week it has become a clear burning issue and I wanted to hear your take on it. Essentially the question is: How do you manage to form objective political opinions about the world, when the source of all your information tends to be a media outlet with a narrative of their own? This seems very relevant in the wake of the Paris attacks regarding foreign policy, but I find it true of most political opinion. What are the sources you go to, as critical thinkers, to form your opinions about the world? I hope this finds you all well. Best wishes Harry Livingstone