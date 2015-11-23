Podcast #542 - November 28th, 2015
What's the Word: Homeostasis
News Items: Universe Resolution, Scientific Consensus, Hobbit Update, Gene Drive in Mosquitoes, A Century of General Relativity
Your Questions and E-mails: Political Questions
Science or Fiction
What's the Word
News Items
- Universe Resolution http://www.theskepticsguide.org/the-most-distant-galaxies-forever-blurred
- Scientific Consensus http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/scientific-consensus-and-corporate-influence/
- Hobbit Update http://www.scientificamerican.com/article/hobbits-were-a-separate-species-ancient-chompers-show/
- Gene drive in mosquitoes could eradicate malaria http://news.sciencemag.org/health/2015/11/gene-drive-turns-insects-malaria-fighters?rss=1 https://www.sciencenews.org/article/mosquitoes-engineered-zap-ability-carry-malaria
Questions and Emails
- Question #1: Political Opinions Hello! I wanted to start by saying how much of a fan I am of your podcast. I have been listening for four years now, and no matter where I am (I am an actor, and so move around a lot) you all give me a sense of place every week and remind me not to lose my objective mind. Sycophancy over. I had a question that struck me a while ago that I wanted to ask. In the last week it has become a clear burning issue and I wanted to hear your take on it. Essentially the question is: How do you manage to form objective political opinions about the world, when the source of all your information tends to be a media outlet with a narrative of their own? This seems very relevant in the wake of the Paris attacks regarding foreign policy, but I find it true of most political opinion. What are the sources you go to, as critical thinkers, to form your opinions about the world? I hope this finds you all well. Best wishes Harry Livingstone
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Fiction A new study finds that the Earth’s magnetic field is much closer to flipping polarity than previously thought and may happen this century. http://blogs.ei.columbia.edu/2015/11/23/earths-magnetic-field-just-returning-to-normal/
- Item #2 Science After sequencing the genome of the tardigrade researchers found that about 6,000 genes, or over 17% of the tardigrade’s genome is composed of foreign DNA. http://uncnews.unc.edu/2015/11/23/a-huge-chunk-of-a-tardigrades-genome-comes-from-foreign-dna/
- Item #3 Science Engineers have made bionic roses, with transistors and electrodes incorporated into the leaves and stem, including a rose that can change color when an electrical current is applied. http://www.nature.com/news/bionic-roses-implanted-with-electronic-circuits-1.18851
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week 'A professor can never better distinguish himself in his work than by encouraging a clever pupil, for the true discovers are among them, as comets amongst the stars.' Carl Linnaeus