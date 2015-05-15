Podcast #545 - December 19th, 2015
Guest Rogue: Phil Plait
Forgotten Superheroes of Science: James West
Special Report: This Year in Astronomy
News Items: Evil Robots, Hunting for Planet X, Antidepressants and Autism, More Problems for Supplements
Who's That Noisy
Your Questions and E-mails: Solar NIMBY
Science or Fiction
Forgotten Superheroes of Science
- James West Professor and Inventor who developed electret transducer technology used in 90% of contemporary microphones
Special Report
- This Year in Astronomy With Phil Plait, the Bad Astronomer
News Items
- Evil Robots http://www.independent.co.uk/life-style/gadgets-and-tech/news/openai-elon-musk-and-other-tech-giants-pledge-1-billion-to-stop-humanity-being-taken-over-by-evil-a6772591.html
- Hunting for Planet X http://www.theskepticsguide.org/the-planet-x-hubbub
- Antidepressants and Autism https://www.researchgate.net/blog/post/antidepressants-taken-during-pregnancy-increase-risk-of-autism-by-87-percent
- More Problems for Supplements http://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/contaminants-found-in-92-of-tcm-herbal-products/
Who's That Noisy
- Who's That Noisy Answer to last week: Cordon Bleu bird
Questions and Emails
- Solar Energy Solar panels suck up all the sun's energy, cause cancer, etc This one seems too ridiculous to be a true story, but since it is in North Carolina, you never know. http://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-town-rejects-solar-panels-amid-fears-they-suck-up-all-the-energy-from-the-sun-a6771526.html Maurice FitzGerald Geneva, Switzerland
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science In May scientists announced that they had discovered the first fish to be entirely endothermic, or warm-blooded. http://www.abc.net.au/science/articles/2015/05/15/4235761.htm
- Item #2 Fiction A paper published in July provides evidence for early cultivation of plants, 11 thousand years before the accepted beginning of agriculture 12 thousand years ago. http://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0131422
- Item #3 Fiction Scientists have developed a mesh that can separate bacteria from any fluid, including blood, which can be used to treat infections. http://phys.org/news/2015-04-scientists-mesh-captures-oilbut.html
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week 'Science should always be impartial in its application and it is vital for administrators to affirm they believe in the scientific process and in transparency and accountability' -Kirsty Duncan, science minister of Canada