Podcast #546 - December 26th, 2015
2015 SGU Year in Review
Update Required To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin.
Year in Review
- Year in Review Best Science News Items
Best Of
- Best of SGU moments Skeptic of the Year Jackass of the Year
In Memoriam
- In Memoriam
- In Memoriam http://www.cnn.com/2015/11/05/entertainment/george-barris-custom-cars-batmobile-dies/index.html http://www.cnn.com/2015/10/18/entertainment/star-trek-obit-bruce-hyde-feat/index.html Christopher Lee Leonard Nimoy Oliver Sacks John Nash Yogi Berra Wayne Dyer, self-help guru
Cara Mashup
- Cara Mashup Best of Cara 2015
Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]
- Item #1 Science Scientists have discovered an organism that has not evolved detectably in over 2 billion years.
- Item #2 Science A new study finds that people get more trusting as they get older.
- Item #3 Fiction A new study changes the estimate for the evolution of eukaryotes from a maximum of 2.8 billion years ago to 3.5 billion years ago.
Skeptical Quote of the Week
- Skeptical Quote of the Week “Those who are serious in ridiculous matters will be ridiculous in serious matters.” - Cato the Elder