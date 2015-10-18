The Rogues' Gallery

News, Opinion, and Interesting Items in Science and Skepticism

Podcast #546 - December 26th, 2015

Main Image for Episode 546
2015 SGU Year in Review

Year in Review

  • Year in Review Best Science News Items

Best Of

  • Best of SGU moments Skeptic of the Year Jackass of the Year

In Memoriam

  • In Memoriam
  • In Memoriam http://www.cnn.com/2015/11/05/entertainment/george-barris-custom-cars-batmobile-dies/index.html http://www.cnn.com/2015/10/18/entertainment/star-trek-obit-bruce-hyde-feat/index.html Christopher Lee Leonard Nimoy Oliver Sacks John Nash Yogi Berra Wayne Dyer, self-help guru

Cara Mashup

  • Cara Mashup Best of Cara 2015

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

  • Item #1 Scientists have discovered an organism that has not evolved detectably in over 2 billion years.
  • Item #2 A new study finds that people get more trusting as they get older.
  • Item #3 A new study changes the estimate for the evolution of eukaryotes from a maximum of 2.8 billion years ago to 3.5 billion years ago.

Skeptical Quote of the Week

  • Skeptical Quote of the Week “Those who are serious in ridiculous matters will be ridiculous in serious matters.” - Cato the Elder